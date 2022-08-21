Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 3 12 Brosseau 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 c-Yelich ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Adames ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .223 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Tellez 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .236 Hiura dh 4 2 2 3 0 1 .247 Urías 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .210 Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .223 b-Wong ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .243

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 2 8 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Happ lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .279 Suzuki rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .249 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Ortega cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .228 a-Velázquez ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Higgins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Morel 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255

Milwaukee 000 000 212_5 7 0 Chicago 100 100 000_2 5 0

a-flied out for Ortega in the 7th. b-singled for Taylor in the 8th. c-walked for Brosseau in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Suzuki (18). HR_Tellez (26), off Leiter Jr.; Hiura (11), off Hughes; Hiura (12), off Castro; Happ (13), off Woodruff; Suzuki (10), off Woodruff. RBIs_Tellez (74), Hiura 3 (24), Adames (70), Happ (56), Suzuki (38). SB_Adames (5). CS_Madrigal (1), McCutchen (6). SF_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Tellez); Chicago 2 (Ortega, Velázquez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Chicago 0 for 3.

LIDP_McCutchen. GIDP_Hiura.

DP_Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Higgins; Madrigal).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 5 105 3.51 Suter, W, 5-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.72 Boxberger, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.33 Rogers, S, 29-36 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.56

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele 6 2 0 0 1 9 89 3.25 Leiter Jr., H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 4.44 Hughes, BS, 2-5 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.15 Wick, L, 3-6 1 1 1 1 1 0 13 4.38 Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1 24 12.96

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0. WP_Hughes, Wick(2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_34,525 (41,649).

