Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

The Associated Press
August 21, 2022 5:41 pm
1 min read
      

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 7 5 3 12
Brosseau 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261
c-Yelich ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Adames ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .223
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Tellez 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .236
Hiura dh 4 2 2 3 0 1 .247
Urías 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218
Caratini c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .210
Taylor cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .223
b-Wong ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .243
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 2 8
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Hoerner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Happ lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .279
Suzuki rf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .249
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Ortega cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .228
a-Velázquez ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Higgins 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Morel 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Milwaukee 000 000 212_5 7 0
Chicago 100 100 000_2 5 0

a-flied out for Ortega in the 7th. b-singled for Taylor in the 8th. c-walked for Brosseau in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Suzuki (18). HR_Tellez (26), off Leiter Jr.; Hiura (11), off Hughes; Hiura (12), off Castro; Happ (13), off Woodruff; Suzuki (10), off Woodruff. RBIs_Tellez (74), Hiura 3 (24), Adames (70), Happ (56), Suzuki (38). SB_Adames (5). CS_Madrigal (1), McCutchen (6). SF_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Tellez); Chicago 2 (Ortega, Velázquez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Chicago 0 for 3.

LIDP_McCutchen. GIDP_Hiura.

DP_Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Higgins; Madrigal).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 5 105 3.51
Suter, W, 5-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.72
Boxberger, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.33
Rogers, S, 29-36 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.56
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Steele 6 2 0 0 1 9 89 3.25
Leiter Jr., H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 4.44
Hughes, BS, 2-5 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 16 3.15
Wick, L, 3-6 1 1 1 1 1 0 13 4.38
Castro 1 1 2 2 1 1 24 12.96

Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0. WP_Hughes, Wick(2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_34,525 (41,649).

