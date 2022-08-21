Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|12
|
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|c-Yelich ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Tellez 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.236
|Hiura dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|Urías 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|b-Wong ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ortega cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Velázquez ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Morel 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|212_5
|7
|0
|Chicago
|100
|100
|000_2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Ortega in the 7th. b-singled for Taylor in the 8th. c-walked for Brosseau in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Suzuki (18). HR_Tellez (26), off Leiter Jr.; Hiura (11), off Hughes; Hiura (12), off Castro; Happ (13), off Woodruff; Suzuki (10), off Woodruff. RBIs_Tellez (74), Hiura 3 (24), Adames (70), Happ (56), Suzuki (38). SB_Adames (5). CS_Madrigal (1), McCutchen (6). SF_Adames.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 1 (Tellez); Chicago 2 (Ortega, Velázquez). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Chicago 0 for 3.
LIDP_McCutchen. GIDP_Hiura.
DP_Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Higgins; Madrigal).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|105
|3.51
|Suter, W, 5-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.72
|Boxberger, H, 23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.33
|Rogers, S, 29-36
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.56
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|89
|3.25
|Leiter Jr., H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.44
|Hughes, BS, 2-5
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|3.15
|Wick, L, 3-6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.38
|Castro
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|12.96
Inherited runners-scored_Suter 1-0. WP_Hughes, Wick(2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:04. A_34,525 (41,649).
