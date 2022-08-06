Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|5
|8
|
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Solano dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Fraley ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Almora Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Moustakas ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|7
|8
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.240
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.228
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|230
|000
|00x_5
|7
|0
a-walked for Aquino in the 9th. b-walked for Barrero in the 9th. c-struck out for Papierski in the 9th.
E_India (7). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Urías (10). HR_Tellez (22), off Dugger; Taylor (12), off Dugger. RBIs_K.Farmer (51), Tellez 2 (70), Taylor 3 (39). SB_Tellez (1), Yelich (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (India, Aquino 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez 2, Adames 2, Renfroe, Urías). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Votto.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Adames, Urías, Tellez).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger, L, 0-1
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|73
|6.75
|Detwiler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.71
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|6.27
|Gibaut
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|4.38
|Sanmartin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 8-3
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|4
|100
|3.59
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|4.25
|Williams, S, 7-7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored_Sanmartin 1-0, Williams 2-0. PB_Caratini (5).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:14. A_33,239 (41,900).
