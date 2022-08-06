Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

1

7

1

5

8 India 2b

5

1

1

0

0

1

.248 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 5 8 India 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 K.Farmer 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .223 Solano dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 a-Fraley ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Almora Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238 Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Moustakas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .136 c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 7 8 Yelich lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .261 Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Tellez 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .240 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .247 Urías 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Caratini c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .234 Taylor cf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .228

Cincinnati 000 010 000_1 7 1 Milwaukee 230 000 00x_5 7 0

a-walked for Aquino in the 9th. b-walked for Barrero in the 9th. c-struck out for Papierski in the 9th.

E_India (7). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Urías (10). HR_Tellez (22), off Dugger; Taylor (12), off Dugger. RBIs_K.Farmer (51), Tellez 2 (70), Taylor 3 (39). SB_Tellez (1), Yelich (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (India, Aquino 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez 2, Adames 2, Renfroe, Urías). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Votto.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Adames, Urías, Tellez).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dugger, L, 0-1 4 4 5 5 4 2 73 6.75 Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.71 Cessa 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 6.27 Gibaut 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 30 4.38 Sanmartin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 7.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer, W, 8-3 7 6 1 1 3 4 100 3.59 Gott 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 30 4.25 Williams, S, 7-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Sanmartin 1-0, Williams 2-0. PB_Caratini (5).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:14. A_33,239 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.