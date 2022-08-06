Trending:
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

The Associated Press
August 6, 2022 12:08 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
7
1
5
8

India 2b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.248

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 5 8
India 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252
K.Farmer 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .251
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .223
Solano dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
a-Fraley ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Almora Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .238
Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Moustakas ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Papierski c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .136
c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 7 5 7 8
Yelich lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .261
Adames ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Tellez 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .240
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .247
Urías 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Caratini c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .234
Taylor cf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .228
Cincinnati 000 010 000_1 7 1
Milwaukee 230 000 00x_5 7 0

a-walked for Aquino in the 9th. b-walked for Barrero in the 9th. c-struck out for Papierski in the 9th.

E_India (7). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Urías (10). HR_Tellez (22), off Dugger; Taylor (12), off Dugger. RBIs_K.Farmer (51), Tellez 2 (70), Taylor 3 (39). SB_Tellez (1), Yelich (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (India, Aquino 2); Milwaukee 6 (Tellez 2, Adames 2, Renfroe, Urías). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 5; Milwaukee 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Caratini. GIDP_Votto.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Adames, Urías, Tellez).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dugger, L, 0-1 4 4 5 5 4 2 73 6.75
Detwiler 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.71
Cessa 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 6.27
Gibaut 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 30 4.38
Sanmartin 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 7.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lauer, W, 8-3 7 6 1 1 3 4 100 3.59
Gott 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 30 4.25
Williams, S, 7-7 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Sanmartin 1-0, Williams 2-0. PB_Caratini (5).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:14. A_33,239 (41,900).

Top Stories