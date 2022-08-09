Trending:
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 11:14 pm
Tampa Bay

Milwaukee

Tampa Bay Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 30 5 7 5
Díaz 3b 3 1 1 2 Yelich lf 2 1 0 0
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 1 2 0
Arozarena rf 4 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 3 1 0 0
D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 McCutchen dh 4 1 2 2
Choi 1b 2 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Paredes ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 1 2
Siri cf 3 0 1 1 Urías 3b 3 1 1 0
L.Raley dh 3 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Bethancourt c 3 1 1 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 1
Walls ss 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 002 000 100 3
Milwaukee 110 030 00x 5

E_Yacabonis (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Siri (6), McCutchen (20), Wong (18). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Adames (4). S_Walls (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yacabonis 1 1 1 0 1 0
Yarbrough L,0-7 3 1-3 4 3 3 1 5
Thompson 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Beeks 1 0 0 0 2 2
Armstrong 2 0 0 0 0 4
Milwaukee
F.Peralta W,4-2 5 2 2 2 0 4
Gott H,11 1 0 0 0 1 0
Milner H,6 1 2 1 1 0 1
Boxberger H,20 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bush S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Urías,Caratini). WP_Yarbrough(2).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:46. A_30,030 (41,900).

Top Stories