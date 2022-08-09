Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Yelich lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Raley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|100
|—
|3
|Milwaukee
|110
|030
|00x
|—
|5
E_Yacabonis (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Siri (6), McCutchen (20), Wong (18). HR_Díaz (6). SB_Adames (4). S_Walls (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yacabonis
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Yarbrough L,0-7
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Thompson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Armstrong
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F.Peralta W,4-2
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Gott H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Milner H,6
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Boxberger H,20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Urías,Caratini). WP_Yarbrough(2).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:46. A_30,030 (41,900).
