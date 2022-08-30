Minnesota 10, Boston 5

Boston
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Miranda dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|6
|
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cordero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Boston
|000
|130
|100
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|210
|041
|02x
|—
|10
E_Verdugo (4). DP_Boston 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Boston 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Bogaerts (33), Verdugo (34), Gordon (19), Miranda (17), Urshela (22). HR_Cave (3), Gordon (6), Sánchez (13). SF_Devers (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crawford L,3-6
|4
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Thielbar
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fulmer W,2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Megill
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jax H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Brasier (Miranda). WP_Fulmer.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Beck; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:27. A_19,909 (38,544).
