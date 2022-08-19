Trending:
Minnesota 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 11:20 pm
< a min read
      

Texas

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

Texas Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 Arraez 1b 3 1 1 1
García rf 4 0 1 0 Miranda dh 4 1 1 1
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0
Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 2 0 1 0
Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 Celestino lf 3 0 0 0
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0
Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 León c 3 0 0 0
Mathias ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Thompson lf 3 1 1 0
Texas 000 001 000 1
Minnesota 200 000 00x 2

DP_Texas 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR_Arraez (7), Miranda (13). SB_Thompson (5), Taveras (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez L,9-4 6 5 2 2 3 7
Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Bundy W,7-5 5 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Thielbar H,15 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Megill H,3 1 1 0 0 1 1
J.Duran H,16 1 0 0 0 0 1
López S,22-28 1 0 0 0 2 1

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:54. A_22,627 (38,544).

Top Stories