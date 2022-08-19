Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Texas
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arraez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Celestino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
DP_Texas 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR_Arraez (7), Miranda (13). SB_Thompson (5), Taveras (7).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez L,9-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Burke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy W,7-5
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Thielbar H,15
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Megill H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J.Duran H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López S,22-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:54. A_22,627 (38,544).
