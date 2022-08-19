Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
1
4
1
4
7
Semien 2b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.232
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|1-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Mathias ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Arraez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.335
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Polanco 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Celestino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Texas
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|00x_2
|5
|0
a-pinch hit for Smith in the 7th.
1-ran for Heim in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR_Arraez (7), off Pérez; Miranda (13), off Pérez. RBIs_Lowe (53), Arraez (39), Miranda (52). SB_Thompson (5), Taveras (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Thompson); Minnesota 3 (Miranda, Kepler, Buxton). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Minnesota 0 for 5.
LIDP_Miller.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Correa, Kepler).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 9-4
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|97
|2.80
|Burke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.27
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.30
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 7-5
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|71
|4.60
|Thielbar, H, 15
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.98
|Megill, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.90
|J.Duran, H, 16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.01
|López, S, 22-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:54. A_22,627 (38,544).
