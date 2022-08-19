Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 4 7 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .232 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .288 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254 1-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .298 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .202 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .218 a-Mathias ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .265

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 2 3 8 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Arraez 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .335 Miranda dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .285 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Polanco 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .236 Celestino lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228 León c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167

Texas 000 001 000_1 4 0 Minnesota 200 000 00x_2 5 0

a-pinch hit for Smith in the 7th.

1-ran for Heim in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Kepler (15), Polanco (15). HR_Arraez (7), off Pérez; Miranda (13), off Pérez. RBIs_Lowe (53), Arraez (39), Miranda (52). SB_Thompson (5), Taveras (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Thompson); Minnesota 3 (Miranda, Kepler, Buxton). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Minnesota 0 for 5.

LIDP_Miller.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Kepler, Correa, Kepler).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 9-4 6 5 2 2 3 7 97 2.80 Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.27 Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.30

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 7-5 5 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 71 4.60 Thielbar, H, 15 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.98 Megill, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 24 2.90 J.Duran, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.01 López, S, 22-28 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:54. A_22,627 (38,544).

