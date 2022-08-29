Trending:
Minnesota 4, Boston 2

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 11:25 pm
Totals 37 2 10 2 Totals 29 4 7 4
Pham lf 5 1 2 0 Arraez 1b-2b 3 1 2 0
Verdugo rf 5 0 1 1 Correa ss 3 1 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 2 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Miranda dh-1b 2 2 1 0
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 2 0 2 0
Story 2b 3 1 3 0 Garlick ph 1 0 0 0
Cordero cf 2 0 1 0 Hamilton 1b 1 0 0 0
Refsnyder ph-cf 2 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0
Arroyo 1b 4 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 2 0 1 3
McGuire c 4 0 1 1 Cave lf 3 0 0 1
Celestino cf 4 0 1 0
León c 4 0 0 0
Boston 001 100 000 2
Minnesota 000 130 00x 4

LOB_Boston 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Verdugo (33), McGuire (12), Urshela (21). SB_Story (11). SF_Cave (1).

Bello L,0-4 4 5 3 3 3 2
Strahm 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Schreiber BS,5-8 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ort 2 0 0 0 2 2
Bundy 4 2-3 9 2 2 1 3
Thielbar W,3-2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Duran H,17 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jax H,15 1 1 0 0 0 2
López S,23-29 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bello pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:27. A_19,581 (38,544).

