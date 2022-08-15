Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|11
|4
|
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Miranda dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Eaton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pratto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rooker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cave pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|010
|021
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Massey 2 (4), O’Hearn (3), Kepler (14). HR_Pasquantino (8). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Polanco (4).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L,2-7
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Cuas
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan W,9-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Thielbar H,13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jax H,14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Duran H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López S,21-27
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cuas (Miranda).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:57. A_22,003 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.