Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:57 pm
Kansas City

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 31 4 11 4
Melendez rf 4 0 0 0 Arraez 1b-2b 4 1 1 0
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 2 1 1 0
Perez c 4 1 2 0 Buxton cf 4 0 2 0
Pasquantino dh 3 1 1 2 Miranda dh 3 0 1 1
Massey 2b 4 0 2 0 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 1
Eaton lf 3 0 0 0 Beckham 1b 0 0 0 0
Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0
Rooker ph 1 0 0 0 Celestino ph-lf 1 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Isbel cf 2 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 1 3 1
Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Sánchez c 3 0 1 1
Lopez ss 4 0 2 0 Cave pr 0 0 0 0
León c 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 200 000 000 2
Minnesota 010 021 00x 4

DP_Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Massey 2 (4), O’Hearn (3), Kepler (14). HR_Pasquantino (8). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Polanco (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic L,2-7 5 2-3 10 4 4 3 7
Cuas 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 0
Minnesota
Ryan W,9-5 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 6
Thielbar H,13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jax H,14 1 0 0 0 1 0
Duran H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
López S,21-27 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cuas (Miranda).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:57. A_22,003 (38,544).

