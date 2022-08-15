Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

2

8

2

3

10 Melendez rf

4

0

0

0

1

2

.228 READ MORE

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 3 10 Melendez rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .228 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Perez c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .223 Pasquantino dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .261 Massey 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .341 Eaton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .205 Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .195 a-Rooker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 O’Hearn 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Isbel cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221 b-Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Lopez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 11 4 4 7 Arraez 1b-2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .332 Correa ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .273 Buxton cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .226 Miranda dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Polanco 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235 Beckham 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 c-Celestino ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Kepler rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .230 Sánchez c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .219 1-Cave pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207 León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Kansas City 200 000 000_2 8 0 Minnesota 010 021 00x_4 11 0

a-flied out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 6th. c-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Massey 2 (4), O’Hearn (3), Kepler (14). HR_Pasquantino (8), off Ryan. RBIs_Pasquantino 2 (14), Kepler (40), Miranda (48), Polanco (55), Sánchez (42). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Isbel, Taylor 2); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Celestino). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 11; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Melendez, Polanco, Sánchez.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Witt Jr., Massey, O’Hearn); Minnesota 1 (Beckham, Correa, Beckham).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic, L, 2-7 5 2-3 10 4 4 3 7 94 5.11 Cuas 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86 Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.45 Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.60

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan, W, 9-5 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 6 80 3.92 Thielbar, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.14 Jax, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.91 Duran, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.09 López, S, 21-27 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 1.99

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Garrett 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Miranda).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:57. A_22,003 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.