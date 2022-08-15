Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
8
2
3
10
Melendez rf
4
0
0
0
1
2
.228
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|11
|4
|4
|7
|
|Arraez 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.332
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Miranda dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Beckham 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|c-Celestino ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.219
|1-Cave pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000_2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|021
|00x_4
|11
|0
a-flied out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 6th. c-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Massey 2 (4), O’Hearn (3), Kepler (14). HR_Pasquantino (8), off Ryan. RBIs_Pasquantino 2 (14), Kepler (40), Miranda (48), Polanco (55), Sánchez (42). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Polanco.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Isbel, Taylor 2); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Celestino). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 11; Minnesota 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Melendez, Polanco, Sánchez.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Witt Jr., Massey, O’Hearn); Minnesota 1 (Beckham, Correa, Beckham).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 2-7
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|3
|7
|94
|5.11
|Cuas
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.45
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.60
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 9-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|80
|3.92
|Thielbar, H, 13
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.14
|Jax, H, 14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.91
|Duran, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.09
|López, S, 21-27
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.99
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Garrett 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Miranda).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:57. A_22,003 (38,544).
