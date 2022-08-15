Trending:
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:57 pm
1 min read
      

Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
2
8
2
3
10

Melendez rf
4
0
0
0
1
2
.228

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 3 10
Melendez rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .228
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Perez c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .223
Pasquantino dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .261
Massey 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .341
Eaton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .205
Pratto 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .195
a-Rooker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Isbel cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221
b-Taylor ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Lopez ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .243
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 11 4 4 7
Arraez 1b-2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .332
Correa ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .273
Buxton cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .226
Miranda dh 3 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Polanco 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235
Beckham 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
c-Celestino ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Kepler rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .230
Sánchez c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .219
1-Cave pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Kansas City 200 000 000_2 8 0
Minnesota 010 021 00x_4 11 0

a-flied out for Pratto in the 6th. b-struck out for Isbel in the 6th. c-grounded out for Gordon in the 7th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Massey 2 (4), O’Hearn (3), Kepler (14). HR_Pasquantino (8), off Ryan. RBIs_Pasquantino 2 (14), Kepler (40), Miranda (48), Polanco (55), Sánchez (42). SB_Eaton (2). SF_Polanco.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Isbel, Taylor 2); Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Celestino). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 11; Minnesota 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Melendez, Polanco, Sánchez.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto; Witt Jr., Massey, O’Hearn); Minnesota 1 (Beckham, Correa, Beckham).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic, L, 2-7 5 2-3 10 4 4 3 7 94 5.11
Cuas 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.45
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.60
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, W, 9-5 5 1-3 6 2 2 2 6 80 3.92
Thielbar, H, 13 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.14
Jax, H, 14 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.91
Duran, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.09
López, S, 21-27 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 1.99

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 1-0, Garrett 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Miranda).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:57. A_22,003 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
