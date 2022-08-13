Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|010
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Minnesota 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Urshela (18), Miranda (15), Rengifo (16). HR_Celestino (1), Urshela (11).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Fulmer H,21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval L,3-8
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Mayers
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
WP_Duran.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:56. A_33,459 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.