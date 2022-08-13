Trending:
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 12:50 am
Minnesota

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

Minnesota Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 30 0 4 0
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 Fletcher ss 3 0 2 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
Miranda dh 4 1 2 0 Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 0
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Ward rf 4 0 0 0
Arraez 1b 4 0 1 1 Adell lf 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 2 3 1 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
Celestino lf 3 1 1 2 Stassi c 2 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0
León c 2 0 0 0 Duggar cf 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 020 001 010 4
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

DP_Minnesota 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Urshela (18), Miranda (15), Rengifo (16). HR_Celestino (1), Urshela (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Mahle W,1-0 6 3 0 0 2 6
Fulmer H,21 1 0 0 0 0 1
Duran 1 0 0 0 1 2
López 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,3-8 5 5 2 2 4 4
Mayers 4 4 2 2 0 5

WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:56. A_33,459 (45,517).

Top Stories