Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|4
|9
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.332
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Celestino lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|León c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.185
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.210
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.108
|Duggar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Minnesota
|020
|001
|010_4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Urshela (18), Miranda (15), Rengifo (16). HR_Celestino (1), off Sandoval; Urshela (11), off Mayers. RBIs_Celestino 2 (12), Urshela (46), Arraez (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Kepler); Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Correa, Polanco. GIDP_Miranda, Correa, Rojas.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Urshela, Arraez); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Walsh).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, W, 1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|86
|3.00
|Fulmer, H, 21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.07
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.99
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.72
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-8
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|95
|3.42
|Mayers
|4
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|62
|4.50
WP_Duran.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:56. A_33,459 (45,517).
