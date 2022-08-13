Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

4

9

4

4

9 Buxton cf

4

0

1

0

1

3

.223 READ MORE

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 4 9 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .223 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Miranda dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .282 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Arraez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .332 Urshela 3b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .268 Celestino lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .273 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 León c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .185

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 3 10 Fletcher ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .272 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Adell lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .210 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .108 Duggar cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .183

Minnesota 020 001 010_4 9 0 Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 4 0

LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Urshela (18), Miranda (15), Rengifo (16). HR_Celestino (1), off Sandoval; Urshela (11), off Mayers. RBIs_Celestino 2 (12), Urshela (46), Arraez (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Kepler); Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Correa, Polanco. GIDP_Miranda, Correa, Rojas.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Urshela, Arraez); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Walsh).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 2 6 86 3.00 Fulmer, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.07 Duran 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.99 López 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.72

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval, L, 3-8 5 5 2 2 4 4 95 3.42 Mayers 4 4 2 2 0 5 62 4.50

WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:56. A_33,459 (45,517).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.