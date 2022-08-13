Trending:
Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 12:50 am
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 4 9
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .223
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Miranda dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .282
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Arraez 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .332
Urshela 3b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .268
Celestino lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .273
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
León c 2 0 0 0 2 2 .185
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 3 10
Fletcher ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Rengifo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .272
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Adell lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .210
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .108
Duggar cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .183
Minnesota 020 001 010_4 9 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 4 0

LOB_Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Urshela (18), Miranda (15), Rengifo (16). HR_Celestino (1), off Sandoval; Urshela (11), off Mayers. RBIs_Celestino 2 (12), Urshela (46), Arraez (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Kepler); Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward 2). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Correa, Polanco. GIDP_Miranda, Correa, Rojas.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Urshela, Arraez); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Walsh).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 2 6 86 3.00
Fulmer, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.07
Duran 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.99
López 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.72
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, L, 3-8 5 5 2 2 4 4 95 3.42
Mayers 4 4 2 2 0 5 62 4.50

WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:56. A_33,459 (45,517).

