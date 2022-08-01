Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Detroit Minnesota ab

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 5 3 Totals 39 5 12 5 Greene cf 5 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 Reyes rf 5 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 2 1 0 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 1 0 0 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 3 Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 0 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 Beckham ph-lf 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 1 2 Urshela 3b 5 1 2 2 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 Gordon cf 4 0 3 0 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 1 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Contreras rf 4 0 0 0

Detroit 010 100 000 1 — 3 Minnesota 000 000 020 3 — 5

E_Skubal (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Reyes (9), Polanco (13), Gordon (13). HR_Urshela (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal 5 3 0 0 2 4 Vest H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1 Fulmer BS,2-6 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 Soto 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 Lange L,4-2 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 2 0 0

Minnesota Sanchez 5 4 2 2 2 8 Cotton 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Duran 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jax W,5-2 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Sanchez (W.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:17. A_20,231 (38,544).

