Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 11:19 pm
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 5 3 Totals 39 5 12 5
Greene cf 5 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0
Reyes rf 5 0 1 0 Correa ss 3 2 1 0
H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 Arraez dh 5 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 3 1 0 0 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 3
Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 0 0 0 0
W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 Beckham ph-lf 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 1 2 Urshela 3b 5 1 2 2
Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 Gordon cf 4 0 3 0
Baddoo lf 4 0 1 1 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0
Contreras rf 4 0 0 0
Detroit 010 100 000 1 3
Minnesota 000 000 020 3 5

E_Skubal (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Reyes (9), Polanco (13), Gordon (13). HR_Urshela (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 5 3 0 0 2 4
Vest H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Fulmer BS,2-6 1-3 4 2 2 0 1
Soto 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Lange L,4-2 BS,0-1 2-3 2 3 2 0 0
Minnesota
Sanchez 5 4 2 2 2 8
Cotton 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Duran 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jax W,5-2 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Sanchez (W.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:17. A_20,231 (38,544).

