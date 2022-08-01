Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Detroit
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Beckham ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contreras rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|010
|100
|000
|1
|—
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|020
|3
|—
|5
E_Skubal (1). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Reyes (9), Polanco (13), Gordon (13). HR_Urshela (10).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Vest H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer BS,2-6
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lange L,4-2 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Cotton
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jax W,5-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Sanchez (W.Castro).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:17. A_20,231 (38,544).
