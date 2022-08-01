Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Detroit

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

3

5

3

2

14 Greene cf

5

0

0

0

0

3

.236 Reyes rf

5

0

1

0

0

2

.284 H.Castro 1b

4

0

1

0 READ MORE

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 5 3 2 14 Greene cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .236 Reyes rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .284 H.Castro 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .281 Cabrera dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .274 Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .208 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Barnhart c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .203 b-Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Baddoo lf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .136

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 12 5 3 7 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .238 Correa ss 3 2 1 0 2 1 .268 Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .331 Miranda 1b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .280 Garlick lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Kirilloff lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Beckham ph-lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Urshela 3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .268 Gordon cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .272 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Contreras rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .077

Detroit 010 100 000 1_3 5 1 Minnesota 000 000 020 3_5 12 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-flied out for Barnhart in the 10th.

E_Skubal (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Reyes (9), Polanco (13), Gordon (13). HR_Urshela (10), off Lange. RBIs_Barnhart 2 (11), Baddoo (4), Miranda 3 (42), Urshela 2 (44).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Baddoo 2); Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Urshela, Arraez, Sánchez). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Minnesota 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Barnhart, H.Castro, Haase, Polanco, Arraez, Beckham. GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 5 3 0 0 2 4 77 3.52 Vest, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.12 Jiménez, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.92 Fulmer, BS, 2-6 1-3 4 2 2 0 1 23 3.20 Soto 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 29 2.25 Lange, L, 4-2, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 3 2 0 0 12 3.10

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 5 4 2 2 2 8 81 3.60 Cotton 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 27 2.83 Smith 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.78 Duran 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.15 Jax, W, 5-2 1 1 1 0 0 1 20 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-0. HBP_Sanchez (W.Castro).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:17. A_20,231 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.