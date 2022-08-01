Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
5
3
2
14
Greene cf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.236
Reyes rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.284
H.Castro 1b
4
0
1
0
READ MORE
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|5
|3
|2
|14
|
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|b-Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.136
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|3
|7
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.331
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.280
|Garlick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Kirilloff lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Beckham ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Contreras rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.077
|Detroit
|010
|100
|000
|1_3
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|020
|3_5
|12
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 7th. b-flied out for Barnhart in the 10th.
E_Skubal (1). LOB_Detroit 6, Minnesota 9. 2B_Reyes (9), Polanco (13), Gordon (13). HR_Urshela (10), off Lange. RBIs_Barnhart 2 (11), Baddoo (4), Miranda 3 (42), Urshela 2 (44).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Cabrera, Baddoo 2); Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Urshela, Arraez, Sánchez). RISP_Detroit 2 for 8; Minnesota 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Barnhart, H.Castro, Haase, Polanco, Arraez, Beckham. GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, H.Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|77
|3.52
|Vest, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.12
|Jiménez, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.92
|Fulmer, BS, 2-6
|
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|3.20
|Soto
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.25
|Lange, L, 4-2, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12
|3.10
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|81
|3.60
|Cotton
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|2.83
|Smith
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.78
|Duran
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.15
|Jax, W, 5-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-0. HBP_Sanchez (W.Castro).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:17. A_20,231 (38,544).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.