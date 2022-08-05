Trending:
Minnesota 6, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 11:57 pm
1 min read
      

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 11 5 2 12
Merrifield cf-2b-cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .244
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .289
Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .260
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .241
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220
Tapia lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .277
Espinal 2b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .265
a-Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .107
b-Biggio ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 11 6 4 6
Arraez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .321
Correa ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .268
Polanco dh 3 1 0 0 2 1 .235
Miranda 3b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .273
Gordon lf 5 2 3 3 0 0 .279
Cave rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Beckham 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .143
Contreras cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .120
León c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .250
c-Urshela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263
1-Celestino pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Sánchez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Toronto 000 013 001 0_5 11 2
Minnesota 001 400 000 1_6 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-flied out for Zimmer in the 9th. c-singled for León in the 9th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

E_Biggio (3), Jansen (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B_Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR_Chapman (21), off Mahle; Espinal (7), off Mahle; Guerrero Jr. (23), off Mahle; Contreras (2), off Berríos; Gordon (5), off Berríos. RBIs_Chapman (58), Espinal (41), Guerrero Jr. 2 (68), Tapia (37), Contreras (4), Miranda (45), Gordon 3 (20), Beckham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Bichette 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Gordon 2, Arraez, Contreras). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 15.

Runners moved up_Arraez. GIDP_Tapia, Cave, Beckham.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Arraez, Beckham).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 1 60 5.19
Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 22 5.18
Pop 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.18
Phelps 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.34
García 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.41
Romano, L, 3-3 0 0 1 0 0 1 8 2.50
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 6 5 4 4 1 5 86 6.00
Jax, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.42
Duran, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 2.06
López, BS, 20-25 1 3 1 1 0 0 30 1.79
Fulmer, W, 4-4 1 1 0 0 1 3 15 3.05

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Cimber 1-0. IBB_off García (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:24. A_29,593 (38,544).

Top Stories