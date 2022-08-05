Minnesota 6, Toronto 5

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
5
11
5
2
12
Merrifield cf-2b-cf
5
1
2
0
0
2
.244
|Toronto
|000
|013
|001
|0_5
|11
|2
|Minnesota
|001
|400
|000
|1_6
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Espinal in the 8th. b-flied out for Zimmer in the 9th. c-singled for León in the 9th.
1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.
E_Biggio (3), Jansen (3). LOB_Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B_Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR_Chapman (21), off Mahle; Espinal (7), off Mahle; Guerrero Jr. (23), off Mahle; Contreras (2), off Berríos; Gordon (5), off Berríos. RBIs_Chapman (58), Espinal (41), Guerrero Jr. 2 (68), Tapia (37), Contreras (4), Miranda (45), Gordon 3 (20), Beckham (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Gurriel Jr., Bichette 2, Biggio); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Gordon 2, Arraez, Contreras). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 15.
Runners moved up_Arraez. GIDP_Tapia, Cave, Beckham.
DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); Minnesota 1 (Miranda, Arraez, Beckham).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|60
|5.19
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|5.18
|Pop
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.18
|Phelps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.34
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.41
|Romano, L, 3-3
|0
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|86
|6.00
|Jax, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.42
|Duran, H, 12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.06
|López, BS, 20-25
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|1.79
|Fulmer, W, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|15
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-0, Cimber 1-0. IBB_off García (Polanco).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:24. A_29,593 (38,544).
Copyright
