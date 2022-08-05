Minnesota 6, Toronto 5

Toronto
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|6
|
|Merrifield cf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Correa ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cave rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beckham 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Contreras cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|León c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|013
|001
|0
|—
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|400
|000
|1
|—
|6
E_Biggio (3), Jansen (3). DP_Toronto 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B_Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR_Chapman (21), Espinal (7), Guerrero Jr. (23), Contreras (2), Gordon (5).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pop
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romano L,3-3
|0
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Jax H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Duran H,12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López BS,20-25
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fulmer W,4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Pop pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Romano pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:24. A_29,593 (38,544).
