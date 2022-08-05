Minnesota 6, Toronto 5

Toronto Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 5 11 5 Totals 39 6 11 6 Merrifield cf-2b 5 1 2 0 Arraez 2b 5 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 2 2 Correa ss 5 1 2 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 1 0 Polanco dh 3 1 0 0 Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 Miranda 3b 4 1 1 1 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Gordon lf 5 2 3 3 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 Cave rf 5 0 1 0 Jansen c 3 0 1 0 Beckham 1b 5 0 1 1 Tapia lf 4 0 1 1 Contreras cf 4 1 1 1 Espinal 2b 2 1 1 1 León c 2 0 1 0 Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 Urshela ph 1 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Celestino pr 0 0 0 0 Biggio ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Sánchez c 0 0 0 0

Toronto 000 013 001 0 — 5 Minnesota 001 400 000 1 — 6

E_Biggio (3), Jansen (3). DP_Toronto 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B_Correa (15), León (2), Gordon (15). HR_Chapman (21), Espinal (7), Guerrero Jr. (23), Contreras (2), Gordon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Berríos 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 1 Richards 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Pop 1 2 0 0 0 0 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 Phelps 1 1 0 0 0 2 García 1 1 0 0 1 1 Romano L,3-3 0 0 1 0 0 1

Minnesota Mahle 6 5 4 4 1 5 Jax H,11 1 0 0 0 0 3 Duran H,12 1 2 0 0 0 1 López BS,20-25 1 3 1 1 0 0 Fulmer W,4-4 1 1 0 0 1 3

Pop pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Romano pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:24. A_29,593 (38,544).

