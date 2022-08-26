On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 11:23 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
28
0
4
0
3
9

La Stella dh
3
0
1
0
1
0
.255

READ MORE

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 4 0 3 9
La Stella dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Flores 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .258
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Slater cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Yastrzemski rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .212
Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 9 9 9 3 8
Garlick rf 4 3 3 1 0 0 .275
Correa ss 3 2 2 2 1 0 .267
Cave lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Miranda 1b-3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .276
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Hamilton 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Polanco 2b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .237
Celestino cf 3 1 1 3 1 2 .259
Sánchez dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .216
Gordon lf-ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
León c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .152
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 4 0
Minnesota 206 000 01x_9 9 0

LOB_San Francisco 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Slater (12), Celestino (8). HR_Correa (15), off Wood; Sánchez (12), off Wood; Garlick (9), off Wynns. RBIs_Correa 2 (42), Miranda (55), Celestino 3 (16), Sánchez 2 (44), Garlick (18). SF_Miranda.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Bart 2); Minnesota 1 (Urshela). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Flores, Longoria, Bart.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Polanco, Miranda; Urshela, Polanco, Miranda; Polanco, Hamilton).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, L, 8-11 3 6 8 8 0 4 60 5.00
Littell 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 4.33
Rogers 2 0 0 0 2 2 35 4.55
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 4.23
Wynns 1 1 1 1 0 0 10 9.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, W, 10-6 6 2 0 0 3 8 107 3.65
Pagán 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 4.93
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.42

HBP_Wood 2 (Garlick,Polanco), Ryan (Flores). PB_Bart (3).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:55. A_25,246 (38,544).

