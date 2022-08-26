Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
28
0
4
0
3
9
3
0
1
0
1
0
.255
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|3
|9
|
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|9
|9
|9
|3
|8
|
|Garlick rf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Miranda 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Hamilton 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Polanco 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.259
|Sánchez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.216
|Gordon lf-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|León c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|206
|000
|01x_9
|9
|0
LOB_San Francisco 5, Minnesota 5. 2B_Slater (12), Celestino (8). HR_Correa (15), off Wood; Sánchez (12), off Wood; Garlick (9), off Wynns. RBIs_Correa 2 (42), Miranda (55), Celestino 3 (16), Sánchez 2 (44), Garlick (18). SF_Miranda.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Estrada, Bart 2); Minnesota 1 (Urshela). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; Minnesota 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Pederson. GIDP_Flores, Longoria, Bart.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Polanco, Miranda; Urshela, Polanco, Miranda; Polanco, Hamilton).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 8-11
|3
|
|6
|8
|8
|0
|4
|60
|5.00
|Littell
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.33
|Rogers
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|4.55
|Leone
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.23
|Wynns
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 10-6
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|107
|3.65
|Pagán
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|4.93
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.42
HBP_Wood 2 (Garlick,Polanco), Ryan (Flores). PB_Bart (3).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:55. A_25,246 (38,544).
