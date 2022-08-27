Trending:
Minnesota Twins and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 2:43 am
2 min read
      

San Francisco Giants (61-63, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (63-61, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (4-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -138, Giants +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins face the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota is 63-61 overall and 36-28 in home games. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

San Francisco has a 61-63 record overall and a 27-34 record in road games. The Giants have a 38-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 11-for-39 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson is second on the Giants with 35 extra base hits (17 doubles and 18 home runs). Evan Longoria is 9-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 4-6, .197 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (hip), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

