Austin FC (14-5-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +106, Austin FC +214, Draw +281; over/under is 3.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts Austin in Western Conference action.

Austin FC (14-5-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +106, Austin FC +214, Draw +281; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts Austin in Western Conference action.

United is 8-5-4 against conference opponents. United is fifth in the Western Conference drawing 129 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

Austin is 8-4-5 in conference play. Austin leads the Western Conference with 54 goals. Sebastian Driussi leads the team with 17.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Austin won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Amarilla has scored eight goals and added four assists for United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Driussi has 17 goals and five assists for Austin. Ethan Finlay has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Austin: 6-1-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Wil Trapp (injured), Romain Metanire (injured).

Austin: Hector Jimenez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.