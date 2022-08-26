Minnesota United plays the Houston Dynamo in conference play

Houston Dynamo (7-14-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -134, Houston +322, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in a conference matchup.

Houston Dynamo (7-14-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (12-9-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -134, Houston +322, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo in a conference matchup.

United is 9-5-4 in Western Conference games. United is ninth in the MLS allowing 36 goals.

The Dynamo are 5-9-5 against Western Conference teams. The Dynamo have a 4-1-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. United won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Amarilla has eight goals and four assists for United. Emanuel Reynoso has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Ferreira has nine goals and three assists for the Dynamo. Fafa Picault has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 7-1-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Dynamo: 1-7-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Jacori Hayes (injured), Wil Trapp (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured).

Dynamo: Teenage Hadebe (injured), Tim Parker (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.