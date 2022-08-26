On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLB players to make postseason tour to South Korea

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 9:47 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB’s first trip to Korea since 1922.

The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15, the commissioner’s office said Thursday.

Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi, injured Toronto pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and San Diego...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB’s first trip to Korea since 1922.

The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15, the commissioner’s office said Thursday.

Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi, injured Toronto pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and San Diego infielder Ha-seong Kim are South Koreans currently in the major leagues.

MLB players appeared in Japan, Korea and China as part of a 1922 tour that included Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|1 DigiMarCon UK 2022 - Digital Marketing,...
9|1 TECHSPO London 2022 Technology Expo...
9|1 Q3 Deltek + ArchiSnapper Customer Town...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories