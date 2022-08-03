On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
12
2
9
45
40
15

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 12 2 9 45 40 15
New York City FC 12 4 6 42 41 21
CF Montréal 11 8 3 36 36 36
New York 10 7 6 36 38 30
Orlando City 8 9 6 30 27 33
Columbus 7 5 9 30 27 22
Cincinnati 7 8 8 29 37 42
Chicago 7 10 6 27 24 28
New England 6 7 9 27 32 34
Charlotte FC 8 12 2 26 25 31
Inter Miami CF 7 10 5 26 26 37
Atlanta 6 9 7 25 29 33
Toronto FC 6 12 5 23 30 39
D.C. United 6 12 3 21 28 44

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 15 4 3 48 44 23
Austin FC 13 5 5 44 47 28
Minnesota United 10 8 5 35 35 30
FC Dallas 9 7 8 35 33 26
Real Salt Lake 9 7 7 34 30 29
Seattle 10 11 2 32 30 27
Nashville 8 7 8 32 29 29
Portland 7 6 10 31 39 35
LA Galaxy 9 10 3 30 30 28
Colorado 7 9 6 27 30 33
Vancouver 7 10 6 27 25 38
Houston 7 12 4 25 28 37
San Jose 5 9 8 23 36 45
Sporting Kansas City 5 14 5 20 19 42

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 29

Los Angeles FC 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, July 30

Portland 4, Minnesota 4, tie

Atlanta 0, Chicago 0, tie

New York City FC 0, CF Montréal 0, tie

Philadelphia 6, Houston 0

Cincinnati 4, Miami 4, tie

Vancouver 1, Nashville 1, tie

Toronto FC 0, New England 0, tie

Austin FC 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1, LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 2, San Jose 2, tie

Columbus at Charlotte FC, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado 5, New York 4

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, August 3

D.C. United at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Miami at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Top Stories