On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
12
3
9
45
41
18

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 12 3 9 45 41 18
New York City FC 12 5 6 42 43 24
CF Montréal 12 8 4 40 40 39
New York 10 7 7 37 38 30
Columbus 8 6 9 33 31 26
Cincinnati 8 8 8 32 40 43
Chicago 8 10 6 30 27 30
Orlando City 8 10 6 30 27 36
Inter Miami CF 8 10 6 30 29 39
New England 7 7 9 30 35 34
Charlotte FC 9 13 2 29 30 34
Atlanta 7 9 7 28 31 34
Toronto FC 7 12 5 26 34 42
D.C. United 6 13 4 22 28 47

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 16 4 3 51 48 24
Austin FC 13 5 6 45 50 31
FC Dallas 9 7 9 36 34 27
Minnesota United 10 9 5 35 38 34
Real Salt Lake 9 8 7 34 31 33
Nashville 8 8 9 33 33 34
Portland 7 6 12 33 41 37
Seattle 10 12 2 32 31 29
LA Galaxy 9 11 3 30 32 32
Colorado 8 9 6 30 34 36
Vancouver 8 10 6 30 27 39
Houston 7 13 4 25 29 39
San Jose 5 10 9 24 39 49
Sporting Kansas City 6 14 5 23 23 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, July 31

D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Tuesday, August 2

Colorado 5, New York 4

Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0

Wednesday, August 3

Charlotte FC 3, D.C. United 0

CF Montréal 2, Columbus 1

Nashville 1, Portland 1, tie

Miami 1, San Jose 0

Friday, August 5

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

Saturday, August 6

Atlanta 2, Seattle 1

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago 3, Charlotte FC 2

Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 3, New York City FC 2

New York 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Miami 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

New England 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Nashville 3

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sporting Kansas City 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 3, Austin FC 3, tie

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles FC 4, Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News