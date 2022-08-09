All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|12
|3
|9
|45
|41
|18
|New York City FC
|12
|5
|6
|42
|43
|24
|CF Montréal
|12
|8
|4
|40
|40
|39
|New York
|10
|7
|7
|37
|38
|30
|Columbus
|8
|6
|9
|33
|31
|26
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|8
|32
|40
|43
|Chicago
|8
|10
|6
|30
|27
|30
|Orlando City
|8
|10
|6
|30
|27
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|8
|10
|6
|30
|29
|39
|New England
|7
|7
|9
|30
|35
|34
|Charlotte FC
|9
|13
|2
|29
|30
|34
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|7
|28
|31
|34
|Toronto FC
|7
|12
|5
|26
|34
|42
|D.C. United
|6
|13
|4
|22
|28
|47
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|16
|4
|3
|51
|48
|24
|Austin FC
|13
|5
|6
|45
|50
|31
|FC Dallas
|9
|7
|9
|36
|34
|27
|Minnesota United
|10
|9
|5
|35
|38
|34
|Real Salt Lake
|9
|8
|7
|34
|31
|33
|Nashville
|8
|8
|9
|33
|33
|34
|Portland
|7
|6
|12
|33
|41
|37
|Seattle
|10
|12
|2
|32
|31
|29
|LA Galaxy
|9
|11
|3
|30
|32
|32
|Colorado
|8
|9
|6
|30
|34
|36
|Vancouver
|8
|10
|6
|30
|27
|39
|Houston
|7
|13
|4
|25
|29
|39
|San Jose
|5
|10
|9
|24
|39
|49
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|14
|5
|23
|23
|44
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tuesday, August 2
Colorado 5, New York 4
Seattle 1, FC Dallas 0
Wednesday, August 3
Charlotte FC 3, D.C. United 0
CF Montréal 2, Columbus 1
Nashville 1, Portland 1, tie
Miami 1, San Jose 0
Friday, August 5
Vancouver 2, Houston 1
Saturday, August 6
Atlanta 2, Seattle 1
Chicago 3, Charlotte FC 2
Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 1
Columbus 3, New York City FC 2
New York 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Miami 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
New England 3, Orlando City 0
Toronto FC 4, Nashville 3
Sporting Kansas City 4, LA Galaxy 2
San Jose 3, Austin FC 3, tie
Colorado 4, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles FC 4, Real Salt Lake 1
FC Dallas 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, August 13
Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 14
Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, August 16
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 17
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 19
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
