On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
12
3
9
45
41
18

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear:...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 12 3 9 45 41 18
New York City FC 12 5 6 42 43 24
CF Montréal 12 8 4 40 40 39
New York 10 7 7 37 38 30
Columbus 8 6 9 33 31 26
Cincinnati 8 8 8 32 40 43
Chicago 8 10 6 30 27 30
Orlando City 8 10 6 30 27 36
Inter Miami CF 8 10 6 30 29 39
New England 7 7 9 30 35 34
Charlotte FC 9 13 2 29 30 34
Atlanta 7 9 7 28 31 34
Toronto FC 7 12 5 26 34 42
D.C. United 6 13 4 22 28 47

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 16 4 3 51 48 24
Austin FC 13 5 6 45 50 31
FC Dallas 9 7 9 36 34 27
Minnesota United 10 9 5 35 38 34
Real Salt Lake 9 8 7 34 31 33
Nashville 8 8 9 33 33 34
Portland 7 6 12 33 41 37
Seattle 10 12 2 32 31 29
LA Galaxy 9 11 3 30 32 32
Colorado 8 9 6 30 34 36
Vancouver 8 10 6 30 27 39
Houston 7 13 4 25 29 39
San Jose 5 10 9 24 39 49
Sporting Kansas City 6 14 5 23 23 44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 5

Vancouver 2, Houston 1

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Saturday, August 6

Atlanta 2, Seattle 1

Chicago 3, Charlotte FC 2

Cincinnati 3, Philadelphia 1

Columbus 3, New York City FC 2

New York 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Miami 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

New England 3, Orlando City 0

Toronto FC 4, Nashville 3

        Read more: Sports News

Sporting Kansas City 4, LA Galaxy 2

San Jose 3, Austin FC 3, tie

Colorado 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles FC 4, Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City at New York, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

CF Montréal at Houston, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|18 Defense Health Agency (DHA) Medical...
8|18 Short-Term Rental Trends Impact on...
8|18 Firmware: The Cyber Blind Spot That...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories