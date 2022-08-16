On Air: Off The Shelf
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 13 3 9 48 45 19
CF Montréal 13 8 4 43 43 41
New York City FC 12 6 6 42 45 27
New York 10 8 7 37 38 31
Columbus 8 6 10 34 32 27
Orlando City 9 10 6 33 28 36
Inter Miami CF 9 10 6 33 32 41
New England 8 7 9 33 36 34
Cincinnati 8 8 9 33 42 45
Chicago 8 11 6 30 28 34
Charlotte FC 9 14 2 29 30 39
Toronto FC 8 12 5 29 37 43
Atlanta 7 9 8 29 33 36
D.C. United 6 14 4 22 28 48

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 17 4 3 54 53 24
Austin FC 14 5 6 48 54 34
FC Dallas 10 7 9 39 38 28
Minnesota United 11 9 5 38 40 35
Real Salt Lake 10 8 7 37 33 34
LA Galaxy 10 11 3 33 37 34
Nashville 8 9 9 33 34 36
Portland 7 7 12 33 42 40
Seattle 10 13 2 32 32 31
Colorado 8 9 7 31 35 37
Vancouver 8 11 6 30 29 44
Houston 7 14 4 25 31 42
San Jose 5 11 9 24 40 53
Sporting Kansas City 6 15 5 23 26 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City 1, New York 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Toronto FC 3, Portland 1

Miami 3, New York City FC 2

Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3

Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie

FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1

CF Montréal 3, Houston 2

LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1

Tuesday, August 16

D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Top Stories