On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
13
4
9
48
45
20

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 13 4 9 48 45 20
CF Montréal 13 8 4 43 43 41
New York City FC 12 7 6 42 46 30
New York 11 8 7 40 40 32
Columbus 8 6 10 34 32 27
New England 8 7 10 34 38 36
Orlando City 9 10 6 33 28 36
Inter Miami CF 9 10 6 33 32 41
Cincinnati 8 8 9 33 42 45
Charlotte FC 10 14 2 32 33 40
Toronto FC 8 12 6 30 39 45
Chicago 8 11 6 30 28 34
Atlanta 7 10 8 29 34 38
D.C. United 6 15 4 22 28 49

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 4 3 57 54 24
Austin FC 14 5 6 48 54 34
FC Dallas 11 7 9 42 39 28
Minnesota United 11 9 5 38 40 35
Real Salt Lake 10 8 7 37 33 34
LA Galaxy 10 11 3 33 37 34
Vancouver 9 11 6 33 31 45
Nashville 8 9 9 33 34 36
Portland 7 7 12 33 42 40
Seattle 10 13 2 32 32 31
Colorado 8 10 7 31 36 39
Houston 7 14 4 25 31 42
San Jose 5 11 9 24 40 53
Sporting Kansas City 6 15 5 23 26 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, August 13

Orlando City 1, New York 0

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal News Network interviewed agencies, associations and institutions about how they are integrating open source intelligence into national security strategy. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results. Register today to download the full analysis and survey results.

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

New England 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1

Toronto FC 3, Portland 1

Miami 3, New York City FC 2

Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3

Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie

FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1

        Read more: Sports News

CF Montréal 3, Houston 2

LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, August 14

Minnesota 2, Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1

Tuesday, August 16

Los Angeles FC 1, D.C. United 0

Wednesday, August 17

New York 2, Atlanta 1

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

New England 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1

FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

Friday, August 19

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 21

Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, August 26

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|24 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
8|24 HashiCorp Dev(H)Ops User Group
8|24 Top 5 Zero Trust Practices to Stop...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories