Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|13
|4
|9
|48
|45
|20
|CF Montréal
|13
|8
|4
|43
|43
|41
|New York City FC
|12
|7
|6
|42
|46
|30
|New York
|11
|8
|7
|40
|40
|32
|Columbus
|8
|6
|10
|34
|32
|27
|New England
|8
|7
|10
|34
|38
|36
|Orlando City
|9
|10
|6
|33
|28
|36
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|10
|6
|33
|32
|41
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|9
|33
|42
|45
|Charlotte FC
|10
|14
|2
|32
|33
|40
|Toronto FC
|8
|12
|6
|30
|39
|45
|Chicago
|8
|11
|6
|30
|28
|34
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|8
|29
|34
|38
|D.C. United
|6
|15
|4
|22
|28
|49
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|18
|4
|3
|57
|54
|24
|Austin FC
|14
|5
|6
|48
|54
|34
|FC Dallas
|11
|7
|9
|42
|39
|28
|Minnesota United
|11
|9
|5
|38
|40
|35
|Real Salt Lake
|10
|8
|7
|37
|33
|34
|LA Galaxy
|10
|11
|3
|33
|37
|34
|Vancouver
|9
|11
|6
|33
|31
|45
|Nashville
|8
|9
|9
|33
|34
|36
|Portland
|7
|7
|12
|33
|42
|40
|Seattle
|10
|13
|2
|32
|32
|31
|Colorado
|8
|10
|7
|31
|36
|39
|Houston
|7
|14
|4
|25
|31
|42
|San Jose
|5
|11
|9
|24
|40
|53
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|15
|5
|23
|26
|48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, August 13
Orlando City 1, New York 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
New England 1, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 4, Chicago 1
Toronto FC 3, Portland 1
Miami 3, New York City FC 2
Austin FC 4, Sporting Kansas City 3
Columbus 1, Colorado 1, tie
FC Dallas 4, San Jose 1
CF Montréal 3, Houston 2
LA Galaxy 5, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles FC 5, Charlotte FC 0
Sunday, August 14
Minnesota 2, Nashville 1
Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle 1
Tuesday, August 16
Los Angeles FC 1, D.C. United 0
Wednesday, August 17
New York 2, Atlanta 1
New England 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Charlotte FC 3, New York City FC 1
FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 0
Vancouver 2, Colorado 1
Friday, August 19
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 20
Cincinnati at New York, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 21
Atlanta at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 26
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 28
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.
