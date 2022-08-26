On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
14
4
9
51
51
20

Philadelphia 14 4 9 51 51 20
CF Montréal 14 8 4 46 47 41
New York City FC 13 7 6 45 48 30
New York 11 8 8 41 41 33
Orlando City 10 10 6 36 30 37
Inter Miami CF 10 10 6 36 34 42
Columbus 8 6 11 35 34 29
New England 8 8 10 34 38 40
Cincinnati 8 8 10 34 43 46
Charlotte FC 10 15 2 32 34 42
Toronto FC 8 13 6 30 40 47
Chicago 8 12 6 30 28 36
Atlanta 7 10 9 30 36 40
D.C. United 6 16 4 22 28 55

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 5 3 57 55 26
Austin FC 14 6 6 48 55 36
FC Dallas 11 8 9 42 39 32
Minnesota United 12 9 5 41 42 36
Real Salt Lake 10 8 8 38 34 35
Nashville 9 9 9 36 38 36
LA Galaxy 10 11 4 34 40 37
Vancouver 9 11 7 34 32 46
Seattle 10 13 3 33 35 34
Portland 7 8 12 33 43 44
Colorado 8 10 8 32 37 40
San Jose 6 11 9 27 42 54
Houston 7 14 5 26 32 43
Sporting Kansas City 7 15 5 26 30 49

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 19

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie

Saturday, August 20

Cincinnati 1, New York 1, tie

Philadelphia 6, D.C. United 0

CF Montréal 4, New England 0

Miami 2, Toronto FC 1

Minnesota 2, Austin FC 1

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Vancouver 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sunday, August 21

New York City FC 2, Chicago 0

Atlanta 2, Columbus 2, tie

Orlando City 2, Charlotte FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 4, Portland 1

Nashville 4, FC Dallas 0

Friday, August 26

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Houston at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at New England, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 31

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories