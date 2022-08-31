On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 15 4 9 54 57 20
CF Montréal 15 8 4 49 49 41
New York City FC 13 8 6 45 49 32
New York 12 8 8 44 44 34
Orlando City 11 10 6 39 32 38
Inter Miami CF 10 11 6 36 35 45
Columbus 8 6 12 36 36 31
Cincinnati 8 8 11 35 45 48
New England 8 9 10 34 39 42
Toronto FC 9 13 6 33 42 47
Atlanta 8 10 9 33 39 42
Charlotte FC 10 16 2 32 34 44
Chicago 8 13 6 30 28 38
D.C. United 6 17 4 22 30 58

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 6 3 57 56 30
Austin FC 15 6 6 51 59 37
Minnesota United 13 9 5 44 44 37
FC Dallas 11 8 10 43 40 33
Nashville 10 9 9 39 41 36
Real Salt Lake 10 8 9 39 35 36
LA Galaxy 11 11 4 37 42 38
Portland 8 8 12 36 45 45
Vancouver 9 12 7 34 32 49
Seattle 10 14 3 33 36 36
Colorado 8 11 8 32 37 46
Sporting Kansas City 8 15 5 29 31 49
San Jose 6 12 9 27 42 55
Houston 7 15 5 26 33 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 26

Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, August 27

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

New York 3, Miami 1

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, August 28

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2, New England 1

Wednesday, August 31

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Top Stories