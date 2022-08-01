Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the restricted list. Designated OF Derek Hill for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from St. Paul (IL). Reinstated INF Gio Urshela from the paternity list. SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Luis Castillo. Optioned LHP... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the restricted list. Designated OF Derek Hill for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from St. Paul (IL). Reinstated INF Gio Urshela from the paternity list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Luis Castillo. Optioned LHP Brennan Bernardino to Tacoma (PCL). Claimed OF Travis Jankowski off waivers from the New York Mets. Designated LHP Danny Young for assignment. Sent OF Marcus Wilson outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Zach Davies from the 15-day IL. Recalled INF Seth Beer from Reno (PCL). Selected RHP Kevin Ginkel from Reno. Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Yonny Hernandez and RHP Corbin Martin to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired INF Ehire Adrianza from Washington in exchange for OF Trey Harris.

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Hayden Wesneski from the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Scott Effross.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF German Tapia from Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHPs Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser, RHP Dinelson Lamet and OF Esteury Ruiz from San Diego in exchange for LHP Josh Hader.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP R.J. Alvarez outright to Syracuse (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Musgrove on a five-year contract for 2023-2027. Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Lesko, Adam Mazur, Henry Williams, Dylan Nedved, Isaiah Lowe, Thomas Balboni Jr., Henry Martinez, David Morgan, Ian Koenig, William Geerdes, Matt Boswell, Cole Paplham, Devin Ortiz, Jared Kollar and Braden Nett, LHPs Robby Snelling, Jackson Smeltz, Austin Krob and Andrew Vail, Cs Lamar King Jr., Romeo Sanabria, Jacob Campbell and Kaden Hollow, 1B Griffin Doersching, 3B Graham Pauley, OFs Tyler Robertson, Braedon Karpathios and Kai Murphy and SS Spence Coffman on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of INF Ildemaro Vargas from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated CB Jaycee Horn from the physically unable to participate (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated WR KJ Hamler from the physically unable to participate (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Justin Jackson. Placed WR Corey Sutton on the retired list.

MINNEOSTA VIKINGS — Reinstated CB Nate Hairston from the non-football injury list (NFI).

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson. Waived-injured CB Jarren Williams.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed WR Javon McKinley. Waived DE Tyree Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Akeem Spence to a one-year contract. Placed DL Maurice Hurst on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Antonio Valentino.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated TE Tommy Hudson from the physically unable to participate (PUP) list.

