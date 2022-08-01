Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled CF Yusniel Diaz from Norfolk (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired C Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox, in exchange for LHP Jake Dickman. Traded C Christian Vazquez to Houston in exchange for minor league INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez and minor league OF Wilyer Abreu. Recalled C Ronaldo Hernandez from Worcester (IL). Acquired OF Tommy Pham from... READ MORE

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled CF Yusniel Diaz from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired C Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Chicago White Sox, in exchange for LHP Jake Dickman. Traded C Christian Vazquez to Houston in exchange for minor league INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez and minor league OF Wilyer Abreu. Recalled C Ronaldo Hernandez from Worcester (IL). Acquired OF Tommy Pham from Cincinnati, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Reinstated LHP Rich Hill from the 15-day IL.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Transferred CF Anthony Gose to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Will Benson from Columbus (IL). Optioned CF Alex to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Angel De Jesus to Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin from the restricted list. Designated OF Derek Hill for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired 1B/DH Trey Mancini from Baltimore and RHP Jayden Murray from Tampa, in exchange for OF Jose Siri (to Tampa) and RHP Chayce McDermott (to Baltimore). Placed 3B Alex Bregman on the paternity list. Recalled 1B Taylor Jones from Sugar Land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Omaha (IL). Reinstated LHP Daniel Lynch from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to Omaha. Acquired RHP Luke Weaver from Arizona for INF Emmanuel Rivera.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from St. Paul (IL). Reinstated INF Gio Urshela from the paternity list. Placed CF Gilberto Celestino on the paternity list. Designated C Jose Godoy for assignment. Optioned RHP Yennier Cano to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired RHPs Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino from Oakland in exchange for LHPs JP Sears and Ken Waldichuk, INF Cooper Bowman and RHP Luis Medina. Transferred RHPs Miguel Castro and Luis Severino to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to Scranton/Wilkes Barre (IL). Signed RHP Calos Espinal to a major league contract and selected him to the active roster.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Luis Castillo. Optioned LHP Brennan Bernardino to Tacoma (PCL). Claimed OF Travis Jankowski off waivers from the New York Mets. Designated LHP Danny Young for assignment. Sent OF Marcus Wilson outright to Tacoma (PCL). Agreed to terms with SS Jonathan Villar on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated CF Brett Philips and RHP Luke Bardfor assignment. Traded Seth Johnson to Baltimore.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Zach Davies from the 15-day IL. Recalled INF Seth Beer from Reno (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Kevin Ginkel from Reno. Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 15-day IL. Optioned INF Yonny Hernandez and RHP Corbin Martin to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired INF Ehire Adrianza from Washington in exchange for OF Trey Harris. Designated 2B Robinson Cano for assignment. Agreed to terms with 3B Austin Riley on a 10-year contract for 2023-32.

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Hayden Wesneski from the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Scott Effross.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF Albert Almora Jr. from the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Hunter Strickland from the bereavement list. Transferred C Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Hendrix and OF Stuart Farichild to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF German Tapia from Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Agreed to terms with Cs Dalton Rushing, Simon Reid, OFs Chris Alleyne, Chris Newell, Nick Biddison, Kyle Nevin, RHPs Livan Reinoso, Jacob Meador, Jared Karros, Payton Martin, Chris Campos, Liam Doolan, Connor Godwin, Lucas Wepf, Christian Ruebeck, LHPs Brandon Neeck, Carter Lohman, SSs Logan Wagner, Sean McLain, Cameron Decker, Alex Freeland, Jose Izarra, Nicolas Perez and 2B Taylor Young on minor league contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated LHP Jesus Lezardo from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aneurys Zabala from Jacksonville (IL). Designated LHP Jake Fishman for assignment. Transferred RHP Jordan Holloway to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Neidert to Jacksonville(IL). Sent RHP Elieser Hernandez to FCL Marlins on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired LHPs Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser, RHP Dinelson Lamet and OF Esteury Ruiz from San Diego in exchange for LHP Josh Hader.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP R.J. Alvarez outright to Syracuse (IL). Agreed to terms with C Kevin Parada, SS Jett Williams, INFs Jacob Reimer, D’Andre Smith, Chase Estep, OFs Nick Morabito, Rhylan Thomas, LHP Eli Ankeney and RHPs Blade Tidwell, Tyler Stuart, Jonah Tong, Dylan Tebrake, Zebulan Vermillon, Paul Gervase, Dylan Ross, Cameron Foster, Jimmy Loper, Connor Brandon and Chris Santiago on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Ryan Sherriff from the 60-day IL and designated him for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHPs Alex McFarlane, Nathan Karaffa and OF Emaarion Boyd on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to term with LHP Julian Bosnic on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Musgrove on a five-year contract for 2023-2027. Agreed to terms with RHPs Dylan Lesko, Adam Mazur, Henry Williams, Dylan Nedved, Isaiah Lowe, Thomas Balboni Jr., Henry Martinez, David Morgan, Ian Koenig, William Geerdes, Matt Boswell, Cole Paplham, Devin Ortiz, Jared Kollar, Braden Nett, LHPs Robby Snelling, Jackson Smeltz, Austin Krob, Josh Hader, Andrew Vail, Cs Lamar King Jr., Romeo Sanabria, Jacob Campbell, Kaden Hollow, 1Bs Will Myers, Griffin Doersching, Nathan Martorella, 3B Graham Pauley, OFs Nick Vogt, Tyler Robertson, Braedon Karpathios, Kai Murphy, SSs Spence Coffman and Chase Valentine on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of INF Ildemaro Vargas from Rochester (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated OL Ben Cleveland from the non-football injury list (NFI).

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reinstated CB Jaycee Horn from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated WR KJ Hamler from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Justin Jackson. Placed WR Corey Sutton on the retired list.

MINNEOSTA VIKINGS — Reinstated CB Nate Hairston from the non-football injury list (NFI).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated DBs Jabrill Peppers, Myles Bryant and Jonathan Jones from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Reinstated LB Pete Warner from the non-football injury list (NFI).

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson. Waived-injured CB Jarren Williams.

NEW YORK JETS — Reinstated RB Tevin Coleman from the non-football injury list (NFI).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed WR Javon McKinley. Waived DE Tyree Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Akeem Spence to a one-year contract. Placed DL Maurice Hurst on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Antonio Valentino.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated TE Tommy Hudson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

COLLEGE

XAVIER (NO) — Named Vivica Price-Spraggins women’s volleyball assistant coach.

