Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Klein on a minor league contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Franmil Reyes off waivers from Cleveland.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Robert Dugger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Dunn from Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed 3B Rylan Bannon off waivers from Baltimore and then optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Luke Adams on a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|Wpomen’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated RB J.K. Dobbins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed K Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension. Signed CB Daryl Worley. Placed LB Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Waived DE Shilique Calhoun.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Cameron Hunt.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated RB Kyren Williams and WR Warren Jackson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Chase Hansen.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Eric Smith.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ron’Dell Carter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C David Krejc to a one-year contract.
