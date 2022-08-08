Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Klein on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Klein on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Kyle Nelson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 5.
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Franmil Reyes off waivers from Cleveland.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Robert Dugger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Dunn from Louisville (IL). Added RHP T.J. Zeuch to the taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed 3B Rylan Bannon off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Luke Adams on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHPs Alberto Rodriguez and Jordan Warecke.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Steve Moyers.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released C Nicco Toni.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP John Witkowski to Joliet.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt. Waived DL Bryce Rodgers with an injury designation.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated RB J.K. Dobbins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed K Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension. Signed CB Daryl Worley. Placed LB Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB C.J. Avery on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OR Kendall Lamm. Placed OF Zein Obeid on the retired list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Nathan Cottrell on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Waived DE Shalique Calhoun.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Cameron Hunt.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated RB Kyren Williams and WR Warren Jackson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released TE Kyle Markway from injured reserve with a settlement.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated OL Chasen Hines from the non-football injury (NFI) list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Chase Hansen and CB Jordan Brown. Waived DB Dylan Mabin. Reinstated WR Rashid Shaheed from the phyusically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Eric Smith. Terminated the contract of OT Matt Gono.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ron’Dell Carter. Waived LB T.D. Moultry with an injury designation. Reinstated DE Tyson Alualu from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed WR Jequez Ezzard on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C David Krejc to a one-year contract.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.