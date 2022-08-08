Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 6:57 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Louis Head from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Beau Sulser to Norfolk.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP John Klein on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Kyle Nelson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 5.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed OF Franmil Reyes off waivers from Cleveland.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Robert Dugger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Justin Dunn from Louisville (IL). Added RHP T.J. Zeuch to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed 3B Rylan Bannon off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Luke Adams on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Bryce Johnson to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHPs Alberto Rodriguez and Jordan Warecke.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Steve Moyers.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released C Nicco Toni.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP John Witkowski to Joliet.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE MyCole Pruitt. Waived DL Bryce Rodgers with an injury designation.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated RB J.K. Dobbins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed K Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension. Signed CB Daryl Worley. Placed LB Vince Biegel on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB C.J. Avery on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OR Kendall Lamm. Placed OF Zein Obeid on the retired list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Nathan Cottrell on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Matt Dickerson. Waived DE Shalique Calhoun.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Cameron Hunt.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated RB Kyren Williams and WR Warren Jackson from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released TE Kyle Markway from injured reserve with a settlement.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Reinstated OL Chasen Hines from the non-football injury (NFI) list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Chase Hansen and CB Jordan Brown. Waived DB Dylan Mabin. Reinstated WR Rashid Shaheed from the phyusically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Eric Smith. Terminated the contract of OT Matt Gono.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Ron’Dell Carter. Waived LB T.D. Moultry with an injury designation. Reinstated DE Tyson Alualu from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed WR Jequez Ezzard on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C David Krejc to a one-year contract.

Top Stories