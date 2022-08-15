Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment. Reinstated RHP James Karinchak from the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Xzavion Curry from Columbus (IL). Returned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Dismissed manager Chris Woodward. Named Tony Beasley interim manager for the remainder of the season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryce Elder to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Danny Young from Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated C Austin Barnes from the 15-day IL. Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated LHP Andrew Vasquez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled SS C.J. Abrams from Rochester (IL). Placed INF Luis Garcia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Sent LHP Evan Lee to FCL on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Carson Taylor.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C Ben Brown on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated CB Denzel Ward from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Derrick Dillon.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Kyron Brown, RB Ryan Nall, TE Ian Bunting, WR Ty Fryfogle and DL Austin Faoliu.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated OLB Randy Gregory and RT Billy Turner from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LB Joe Schobert. Waived G Ben Braden.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Nolan Givan and C Ryan McCollum. Released TE Garrett Griffin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OLB Randy Ramsey.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Jordan Jenkins and WR Chad Beebe.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated WR Mike Strachan from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Matt Colburn, K Elliott Fry, QB Jake Luton, WR Ryan McDaniel and OLB Wyatt Ray.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DB Lonnie Johnson, WRs Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings and OL Evin Ksiezarczyk.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, S Skyler Thomas, DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mackensie Alexander.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Olaijah Griffin off waivers from Buffalo.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LT Duane Brown. Released WR Keshunn Abram.

PHILAELPHIA EAGLES — Traded WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB James Vaughters. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Patrick Laird. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated OT Cornelius Lucas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

