Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended Kansas City LHP Amir Garrett for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing a drink on a spectator in the stands during a game against the Chicago White Sox on August 2. American League BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Worcester (IL).

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Kansas City LHP Amir Garrett for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing a drink on a spectator in the stands during a game against the Chicago White Sox on August 2.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment. Reinstated RHP James Karinchak from the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Xzavion Curry from Columbus (IL). Returned RHP Peyton Battenfield to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Bryan Garcia from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Hunter Dozier on the paternity list. Recalled SS Maikel Garcia from Omaha (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Dismissed manager Chris Woodward. Named Tony Beasley interim manager for the remainder of the season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Bradley Zimmer for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryce Elder to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Danny Young from Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated C Austin Barnes from the 15-day IL. Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Luis Guillorme and C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Michael Perez from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of INF Deven Marrero from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated LHP Andrew Vasquez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the 15-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled SS C.J. Abrams from Rochester (IL). Placed INF Luis Garcia on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13. Sent LHP Evan Lee to FCL on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Jordan Garr, RHPs Jared Strait and Matt Taylor.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Traded OF Anthony Brocato to the Washington Wild Things. Signed RHPs Cas Sibler and Darrien Williams.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF D.J. Stewart. Released INF Matt McDermott.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Jackson Coutts.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP David Richardson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Claimed C Jaclson Pritchard off waivers from the Gateway Grizzlies.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Ryan Hartman.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed OF Myles Miller. Released RHP Mark Dozier and LHP Josh Smith.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Zack Erwin.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Reinstated CB Marcus Peters and S Ar’Darius Washington from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed LB Kamal Martin on injured reserve after clearing waivers. Released DB Devin Jones.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Carson Taylor.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed C Ben Brown on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated CB Denzel Ward from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WR Derrick Dillon from injured reserve with a settlement.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released CB Kyron Brown, RB Ryan Nall, TE Ian Bunting, WR Ty Fryfogle with injury designations. Waived DL Austin Faoliu.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated OLB Randy Gregory and RT Billy Turner from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed LB Joe Schobert. Waived G Ben Braden.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Nolan Givan and C Ryan McCollum. Released TE Garrett Griffin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released OLB Randy Ramsey. Waived C Cole Schneider and CB Donte Vaughn. Claimed TE Nate Becker off wiavers from Carolina. Placed K Gabe Brkic on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Jordan Jenkins and WR Chad Beebe. Waived LS Harrison Elliott and RB B.J. Emmons.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reinstated WR Mike Strachan from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Matt Colburn, QB Jake Luton, WR Ryan McDaniel and OLB Wyatt Ray. Waived K Elliott Fry with an injury designation.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DB Lonnie Johnson, WRs Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings and OL Evin Ksiezarczyk.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived WR Maurice Ffrench, QB Brandon Peters, S Skyler Thomas, DL Forrest Merrill and C Isaac Weaver.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mackensie Alexander and DT Niles Scott. Placed CB Trill Williams on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Claimed CB Olaijah Griffin off waivers from Buffalo.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LT Duane Brown. Released WR Keshunn Abram.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Niko Lalos, LB Jon Bostic and re-signed DT Jaleel Johnson. Waived DBs Jordan Brown, Isaiah Pryor with injury designations. Waived DB Jack Koerner, DL T.J. Carter, DE Scott Patchan, K John Parker Romo and WR Easop Winston Jr. Waived DB Bryce Thompson from injured reserve with a settlement. Placed OT Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve.

PHILAELPHIA EAGLES — Traded WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB James Vaughters. Waived LB Tuzar Skipper.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Darqueze Dennard, RB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Cody Thompson on injured reserve. Waived CB Josh Valentine-Turner, DT Antonio Valentino, G Eric Wilson and WR Deontez Alexander. Reinstated T Liam Ryan from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Patrick Laird. Placed RB Kenjon Barner on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DB Michael Griffin from injured reserve with a settlement.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated OT Cornelius Lucas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Loaned M Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza EC (Brazilian Serie A).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.