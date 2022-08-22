Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Yusniel Diaz and INF Richie Martin to Norfolk (IL). Sent OF Brett Phillips outright to Norfolk. Reinstated INF Terrin Vavra from the paternity list.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha (IL). Recalled OF Drew Waters from Omaha.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tavon Austin and P Matt Haack.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WRs Jaivon Heiligh and Jack Sorenson and TE Scotty Washington.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR D.J. Montgomery and DT Caeveon Patton.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Wyatt Ray and CB Shabari Davis.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Tae Davis.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DL Julian Taylor with an injury designation. Released WR Albert Wilson.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Adrian Ealy. Waived OT Jordan Tucker.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Tashaun Gipson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Cam Gill and G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Terry Godwin and OLB Justin Lawler. Waived CB Shakur and DB Shyheim with injury designations.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated TE Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TE Jake Hausmann. Placed DE Bunmi Rotimi and TE Eli Wolf on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Joakim Kemell to the Finland National Junior Team.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson to three-year contracts. Signed LW Kieffer Bellows to a one-year contract.
HARTFORD ATHLETIC — Named Tab Ramos head coach.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY/ GOTHAM FC — Acquired M Victoria Pickett from Kansas City in exchange for either OL Reign’s natural first-round pick or its second highest first-round pick and $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
