Monday’s Transactions

August 22, 2022 5:01 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Yusniel Diaz and INF Richie Martin to Norfolk (IL). Sent OF Brett Phillips outright to Norfolk. Reinstated INF Terrin Vavra from the paternity list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha (IL). Recalled OF Drew Waters from Omaha.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Nick Anderson from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL). Designated RHP Phoenix Sanders for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 2B Ryan Goins for assignment. Reinstated SS Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ken Giles on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tavon Austin and P Matt Haack. Traded G Cody Ford to Arizona in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released OT Austen Pleasants and LB Khalan Tolson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WRs Jaivon Heiligh and Jack Sorenson and TE Scotty Washington.

DNEVER BRONCOS — Waived DE Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve with a settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR D.J. Montgomery and DT Caeveon Patton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Wyatt Ray and CB Shabari Davis.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived CB Brandin Dandridge, DB Nasir Greer and OL David Steinmetz.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Tae Davis.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Reinstated LB Kenneth Murray from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived G Cameron Hunt and K James McCourt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DL Julian Taylor with an injury designation. Released WR Albert Wilson.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Adrian Ealy. Waived OT Jordan Tucker.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Tashaun Gipson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Cam Gill and G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Terry Godwin and OLB Justin Lawler. Waived CB Shakur and DB Shyheim with injury designations.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated TE Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TE Jake Hausmann. Placed DE Bunmi Rotimi and TE Eli Wolf on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Joakim Kemell to the Finland National Junior Team.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson to three-year contracts. Signed LW Kieffer Bellows to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
USL Championship

HARTFORD ATHLETIC — Named Tab Ramos head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired M Victoria Pickett from Kansas City in exchange for either OL Reign’s natural first-round pick or its second highest first-round pick and $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Relieved head coach Kris Ward of his duties.

Top Stories