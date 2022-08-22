Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Yusniel Diaz and INF Richie Martin to Norfolk (IL). Sent OF Brett Phillips outright to Norfolk. Reinstated INF Terrin Vavra from the paternity list. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha (IL). Recalled OF Drew Waters from Omaha. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Scott Effross on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 21. Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Designated RHP Austin Pruitt for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Nick Anderson from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL). Designated RHP Phoenix Sanders for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 2B Ryan Goins for assignment. Reinstated SS Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Brusdar Graterol from the 15 day IL and rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Aaron Ashby on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 20. Recalled RHP Jason Alexander from Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Tyler Cyr for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Michael Plassmeyer from Lehigh Valley (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Ryan Helsey on the restricted list. Reinstated C Yadier Molina from the restricted list. Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ken Giles on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived WR Marcell Ateman.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived WR Jaylon Moore.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tavon Austin and P Matt Haack. Traded G Cody Ford to Arizona in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released OT Austen Pleasants and LB Khalan Tolson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WRs Jaivon Heiligh, Jack Sorenson and TE Scotty Washington.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived P Joseph Charlton, S Luther Kirk IV, T Wyatt Miller, CB Parnell Motley and TE Marcus Santos-Silva.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DE Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from New Orleans.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve with a settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR D.J. Montgomery and DT Caeveon Patton.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OLB Wyatt Ray, OL Beau Benzschawel, TE Grayson Gunter, WRs Lujuan Winningham, Marvin Hall and CB Shabari Davis.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived CB Brandin Dandridge, DB Nasir Greer and OL David Steinmetz.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Tae Davis. Traded QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Reinstated LB Kenneth Murray from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived G Cameron Hunt and K James McCourt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DL Julian Taylor with an injury designation. Released WR Albert Wilson.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DB Jordan Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Lance Lenoir.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Adrian Ealy. Waived OT Jordan Tucker.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Tashaun Gipson. Waived WR Austin Mack with an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Cam Gill and G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived WR Terry Godwin and OLB Justin Lawler. Waived CB Shakur and DB Shyheim with injury designations.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Reinstated TE Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TE Jake Hausmann. Placed DE Bunmi Rotimi and TE Eli Wolf on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Joakim Kemell to the Finland National Junior Team.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Alexander Romanov and Noah Dobson to three-year contracts. Signed LW Kieffer Bellows to a one-year contract.

SOCCER USL Championship

HARTFORD ATHLETIC — Named Tab Ramos head coach.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Acquired M Victoria Pickett from Kansas City in exchange for either OL Reign’s natural first-round pick or its second highest first-round pick and $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Relieved head coach Kris Ward of his duties.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Aidan Gomes assistant athletic trainer.

