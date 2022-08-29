Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 15-day IL. Placed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list. Recalled OF Tim Locato from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Evan White from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from Philadelphia.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 15-day IL. Placed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list. Recalled OF Tim Locato from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Evan White from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from Philadelphia.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Michael Grove. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 26.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel Joseph and DBs Jordan Miller and Josh Thomas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Kevin Shaa, C Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Chris Odom on injured reserve. Waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, DT Glen Logan, S Jovante Moffatt, T Ben Petrula and DE Curtis Weaver. Released WR Javon Wims.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released P Sam Martin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived QB Jack Coan.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Rudy Ford and WR Laquon Treadwell.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Trey Flowers. Released WR Mohammed Sanu.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT T.Y. McGill.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived OLs Josh Rivas and Eric Smith, DBs Yusef Corker and Olaijaha Griffin, WRs Keelan Doss and Travis Touvonen and PK Ryan Santoso.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Jaquiski Tartt, DB Josh Blackwell and OL Cameron Tom.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived TE Jace Sternberger. Released CB Linden Stephens and DE Ron’Dell Carter.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Tyree Gillespie and OL Hayden Howerton. Released P Brett Kern, S Adrian Colbert and OL Willie Wright.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lee Stempniak director of player development.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Announced assistant coach Blair Gavin will be departing at the end of the season to become head coach for Side FC Tulsa (USL Championship).

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Moses Nyeman on his permanent transfer to S.K. Beveren (Belgian 2nd Division).

