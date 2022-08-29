Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Zack Kelly from Worcester. Designated LHP Austin Davis and RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 15-day IL. Placed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list. Recalled OF Tim Locato from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Evan White from... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Zack Kelly from Worcester. Designated LHP Austin Davis and RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 15-day IL. Placed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list. Recalled OF Tim Locato from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Evan White from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from Philadelphia.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Corbin Carroll from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Jordan Luplow to Reno.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Michael Grove. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 26.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Josh Jackson, OL Koda Martin and LB Joe Walker.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived P Cameron Dicker and C Jimmy Murray.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel Joseph and DBs Jordan Miller and Josh Thomas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Kevin Shaa, C Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Chris Odom on injured reserve. Waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, DT Glen Logan, S Jovante Moffatt, T Ben Petrula and DE Curtis Weaver. Released WR Javon Wims.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released P Sam Martin.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived QB Jack Coan.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Rudy Ford, WR Laquon Treadwell, LBs Tyrell Adams and Chapelle Russell, DL Auzoyah Alufohai, RB Ryquell Armstead, CB Benjie Franklin, OLs K.C. McDermott and Badara Traore and DB Brandon Rusnak.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Trey Flowers. Placed LB Calvin Munson on injured reserve. Released RB Sony Michel, OL Adam Pankey, WR Blaise Andries and DB Quincy Wilson. Waived RBs Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White, OL Blaise Andries, DB D’Angelo Ross, DL Owen Carney, CB Elijah Hamilton, DT Niles Scott and LB Darius Hodge.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Tye Smith. Waived T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell. Placed DL T.Y. McGill Jr. and WR Bisi Johnson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived OLs Josh Rivas and Eric Smith, DBs Yusef Corker and Olaijaha Griffin, WRs Keelan Doss and Travis Touvonen and PK Ryan Santoso.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Jaquiski Tartt, DB Josh Blackwell and OL Cameron Tom.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived TE Jace Sternberger. Released CB Linden Stephens and DE Ron’Dell Carter.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Tyree Gillespie and OL Hayden Howerton. Released P Brett Kern, S Adrian Colbert and OL Willie Wright.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lee Stempniak director of player development.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Announced assistant coach Blair Gavin will be departing at the end of the season to become head coach for Side FC Tulsa (USL Championship).

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Moses Nyeman on his permanent transfer to S.K. Beveren (Belgian 2nd Division).

