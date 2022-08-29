Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Zack Kelly from Worcester. Designated LHP Austin Davis and RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHPs Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and OF Taylor Ward from the restricted list. Reinstated INF Matt Duffy from the 10-day IL. Optioned Jose Rojas to Salt Lake (PCL). Returned OF Ryan Aguilar to Rocket City (SL).... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Zack Kelly from Worcester. Designated LHP Austin Davis and RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHPs Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera and OF Taylor Ward from the restricted list. Reinstated INF Matt Duffy from the 10-day IL. Optioned Jose Rojas to Salt Lake (PCL). Returned OF Ryan Aguilar to Rocket City (SL). Returned RHP Gerardo Reyes to Salt Lake. Released RHP Jesse Chavez.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Jovani Moran from St. Paul (IL). Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to St. Paul. Sent SS Tim Beckham outright to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Luke Bard to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes from the 15-day IL. Placed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list. Recalled OF Tim Locato from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF Evan White from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed OF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from Philadelphia.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Corbin Carroll from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Jordan Luplow and LHP Tyler Holton to Reno. Reinstated LHP Caleb Smith from the 15-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Adrian Sampson and LHP Justin Steele on restricted list. Selected the contract of LHP Brendon Little from Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated 2B Max Schrock for assignment. Optioned RHP Dauri Moreta to Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Chase Anderson from Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Michael Grove. Placed RHP Tony Gonsolin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 26.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled OF Jack Suwinski from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned OF/1B Bligh Madris to Indianapolis. Sent 3B Kevin Padlo outright to Indianapolis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Josh Jackson, OL Koda Martin and LB Joe Walker. Waived DB Darrell Baker from injured reserve with a settlement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived P Cameron Dicker and C Jimmy Murray. Released S Tony Jefferson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OLs Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel Joseph and DBs Jordan Miller and Josh Thomas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Kevin Shaa, C Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Chris Odom on injured reserve. Waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley, DT Glen Logan, S Jovante Moffatt, T Ben Petrula and DE Curtis Weaver. Released WR Javon Wims.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived WR T.J. Vasher, DE Markaviest Bryant, OT Amon simon, QB Ben Di Nucci and OL James Empey. Placed LB Damone Clark on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released P Sam Martin, CB Blessuan Austin, ILB Jeremiah Gemmel, OL Sebastian Gutierrez and RB JaQuan Hardy. Waived CB Donnie Lewis with an injury designation.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Devin Funchess and Kalil Pimpleton and OT Kendall Lamm.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Chester Rogers from injured reserve with a settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived QB Jack Coan.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released S Rudy Ford, WR Laquon Treadwell, LBs Tyrell Adams and Chapelle Russell, DL Auzoyah Alufohai, RB Ryquell Armstead, CB Benjie Franklin, OLs K.C. McDermott and Badara Traore and DB Brandon Rusnak.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived WR Trevon Bradford. Waived TE Sage Surratt with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Trey Flowers. Placed LB Calvin Munson on injured reserve. Released RB Sony Michel, OL Adam Pankey, WR Blaise Andries and DB Quincy Wilson. Waived RBs Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White, OL Blaise Andries, DL Owen Carney, CB Elijah Hamilton and DT Niles Scott. Waived DB D’Angelo Ross and LB Darius Hodge with injury designations.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released CB Tye Smith. Waived T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell. Placed DL T.Y. McGill Jr. and WR Bisi Johnson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived OLs Josh Rivas and Eric Smith, DBs Yusef Corker and Olaijaha Griffin, WRs Keelan Doss and Travis Touvonen and PK Ryan Santoso.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR Calvin Jackson, Jr.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Jaquiski Tartt, DB Josh Blackwell and OL Cameron Tom. Waived QB Carson Strong.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released TE Jace Sternberger, CB Linden Stephens and DE Ron’Dell Carter. Placed S Damontae Kazee on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released CB Ken Crawley. Waived OL Dohnovan West.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Chris Cooper, CB Kyler McMichael, G Sadarius Hutcherson, WR Jerreth Sterns and OLB Andre Anthony.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived S Tyree Gillespie. Released OL Hayden Howerton, P Brett Kern, S Adrian Colbert and OL Willie Wright. Acquired OL Dennis Daley and a seventh-round 2024 draft pick from Carolina in exchange for a fifth-round 2024 draft pick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Lee Stempniak director of player development.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed F Hayden Hodgson to a two-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Announced assistant coach Blair Gavin will be departing at the end of the season to become head coach for Side FC Tulsa (USL Championship).

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Moses Nyeman on his permanent transfer to S.K. Beveren (Belgian 2nd Division).

