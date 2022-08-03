Trending:
Montreal 2, Columbus 1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 11:21 pm
Montreal
0
2

2

Columbus
1
0

1

First Half_1, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 6 (Moreira), 14th minute.

Second Half_2, Montreal, Kamara, 4 (Johnston), 88th; 3, Montreal, Waterman, 3 (Lappalainen), 90th+4.

Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush.

Yellow Cards_Waterman, Montreal, 30th; Diaz, Columbus, 47th.

Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Tiffini Turpin, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard (Lassi Lappalainen, 46th), Rudy Camacho, Gabriele Corbo, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Alistair Johnston, 64th), Ismael Kone, Djordje Mihailovic (Mason Toye, 71st), Joaquin Torres (Romell Quioto, 64th), Victor Wanyama (Samuel Piette, 64th); Kei Kamara.

Columbus_Eloy Room; Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Josh Williams (Milos Degenek, 46th); Luis Diaz (James Igbekeme, 70th), Derick Etienne (Yaw Yeboah, 70th), Aidan Morris (Kevin Molino, 89th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Artur, 73rd); Cucho Hernandez.

