Montreal 3, Houston 2

Montreal
2
1
—
3
Houston
2
0
—
2
First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 8 (Herrera), 12th minute; 2, Montreal, Quioto, 12 (penalty kick), 15th; 3, Montreal, Johnston, 2 (Piette), 28th; 4, Houston, Steres, 1 (Rodriguez), 36th.
Second Half_5, Montreal, Lappalainen, 2 (Torres), 69th.
First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 8 (Herrera), 12th minute; 2, Montreal, Quioto, 12 (penalty kick), 15th; 3, Montreal, Johnston, 2 (Piette), 28th; 4, Houston, Steres, 1 (Rodriguez), 36th.
Second Half_5, Montreal, Lappalainen, 2 (Torres), 69th.
Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.
Yellow Cards_Corbo, Montreal, 62nd; Johnston, Montreal, 67th; Quioto, Montreal, 71st; Micael, Houston, 80th; Carrasquilla, Houston, 86th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Meghan Mullen, Diego Blas, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Katja Koroleva.
A_21,284.
___
Lineups
Montreal_James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 59th), Gabriele Corbo, Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller; Mathieu Choiniere (Victor Wanyama, 77th), Ismael Kone (Joaquin Torres, 51st), Lassi Lappalainen (Robert Thorkelsson, 78th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette; Romell Quioto (Kei Kamara, 77th).
Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Sam Junqua (Adam Lundqvist, 69th), Daniel Steres, Zarek Valentin (Griffin Dorsey, 69th); Adalberto Carrasquilla, Hector Herrera, Fafa Picault (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 84th), Memo Rodriguez (Micael, 50th); Sebastian Ferreira, Darwin Quintero (Corey Baird, 84th).
