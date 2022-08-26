Mukhtar leads Nashville against the Vancouver Whitecaps

Nashville SC (9-9-9, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-11-7, seventh in the Western Conference) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +158, Vancouver +170, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after scoring two goals against Dallas.

The Whitecaps are 8-7-4 against conference opponents. The Whitecaps are 5-2-1 when they score a pair of goals.

Nashville is 6-7-6 in conference matchups. Nashville ranks fifth in the Western Conference allowing only 36 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has scored eight goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

C.J. Sapong has five goals and four assists for Nashville. Mukhtar has scored eight goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Nashville: 2-4-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Brian White (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Marcus Godinho (injured), Luis Martins (injured), Florian Jungwirth (injured), Cristian Dajome (injured), Andres Cubas (injured).

Nashville: Ake Arnaud Loba (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

