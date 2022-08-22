Trending:
N.Y. Jets 24, Atlanta 16

The Associated Press
August 22, 2022 11:13 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta
10
6
0
0

16

N.Y. Jets
0
3
7
14

24

First Quarter

Atlanta 10 6 0 0 16
N.Y. Jets 0 3 7 14 24

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 23, 11:22.

Atl_Zaccheaus 13 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 5:16.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 23, 4:17.

Atl_FG Koo 30, :32.

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 44, :00.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Cager 34 pass from Streveler (Pineiro kick), 7:26.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Perine 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:49.

NYJ_Anae 30 fumble return (Pineiro kick), 10:22.

___

Atl NYJ
First downs 17 14
Total Net Yards 380 279
Rushes-yards 28-115 23-70
Passing 265 209
Punt Returns 3-16 2-8
Kickoff Returns 3-71 4-95
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-29-0 20-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-18 0-0
Punts 4-42.5 5-48.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 13-121 11-104
Time of Possession 31:19 28:41

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Franks 5-45, Huntley 11-34, Allgeier 6-17, Ollison 4-14, D.Williams 2-5. N.Y. Jets, Streveler 6-33, Perine 2-10, Knight 5-9, Coleman 2-8, T.Johnson 3-8, White 1-1, Bre.Hall 4-1.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ridder 10-13-0-143, Mariota 6-10-0-132, Franks 2-6-0-8. N.Y. Jets, Streveler 8-11-1-119, White 12-17-0-90.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Bernhardt 3-67, Allgeier 3-12, Firkser 2-56, Byrd 2-32, Pruitt 2-29, K.Pitts 1-52, Hodge 1-13, Zaccheaus 1-13, Edwards 1-12, Batson 1-0, Ollison 1-(minus 3). N.Y. Jets, Black 4-47, Cager 3-65, Mims 3-43, G.Wilson 3-15, Yeboah 2-16, Charles 2-9, Wesco 1-7, Ruckert 1-4, T.Johnson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Top Stories