N.Y. Jets 24, Philadelphia 21

First Quarter
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|7
|14
|—
|24
|Philadelphia
|14
|0
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
Phi_Goedert 22 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:21.
Phi_Huntley 1 run (Elliott kick), 6:28.
Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Pineiro 26, 13:32.
Third Quarter
NYJ_Knight 2 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:32.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Ruckert 1 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), 8:10.
Phi_Brooks 2 pass from Sinnett (Elliott kick), 1:40.
NYJ_C.Jackson 5 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), :16.
___
|
|NYJ
|Phi
|First downs
|18
|18
|Total Net Yards
|302
|311
|Rushes-yards
|28-119
|28-88
|Passing
|183
|223
|Punt Returns
|4-27
|3-4
|Kickoff Returns
|4-118
|3-86
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-27
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-34-1
|23-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-19
|Punts
|5-46.2
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|7-45
|Time of Possession
|29:08
|30:52
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Perine 10-51, Streveler 2-31, Bre.Hall 5-15, Knight 6-13, Z.Wilson 1-7, Carter 3-5, White 1-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Huntley 16-48, Brooks 7-26, Minshew 3-11, Sinnett 2-3.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, White 10-20-0-98, Streveler 6-9-0-62, Z.Wilson 3-5-1-23. Philadelphia, Minshew 8-12-0-81, Sinnett 9-17-0-81, Hurts 6-6-0-80.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Conklin 3-23, Cager 2-40, Mims 2-25, G.Wilson 2-25, Jackson 2-8, Ruckert 2-3, Smith 1-20, R.Davis 1-14, Moore 1-9, Carter 1-7, Wesco 1-7, Yeboah 1-2. Philadelphia, Huntley 4-39, Togiai 4-29, Reagor 3-26, Pascal 2-41, Watkins 2-32, Sanders 2-20, Goedert 1-22, Cain 1-14, Rodgers 1-6, Stoll 1-6, Lenoir 1-5, Brooks 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
