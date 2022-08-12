Trending:
N.Y. Jets 24, Philadelphia 21

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 10:43 pm
1 min read
      

N.Y. Jets
0
3
7
14

24

Philadelphia
14
0
0
7

21

First Quarter

First Quarter

Phi_Goedert 22 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 11:21.

Phi_Huntley 1 run (Elliott kick), 6:28.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Pineiro 26, 13:32.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Knight 2 run (Zuerlein kick), 7:32.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Ruckert 1 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), 8:10.

Phi_Brooks 2 pass from Sinnett (Elliott kick), 1:40.

NYJ_C.Jackson 5 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), :16.

___

NYJ Phi
First downs 18 18
Total Net Yards 302 311
Rushes-yards 28-119 28-88
Passing 183 223
Punt Returns 4-27 3-4
Kickoff Returns 4-118 3-86
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-27
Comp-Att-Int 19-34-1 23-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 5-19
Punts 5-46.2 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 7-45
Time of Possession 29:08 30:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Perine 10-51, Streveler 2-31, Bre.Hall 5-15, Knight 6-13, Z.Wilson 1-7, Carter 3-5, White 1-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Huntley 16-48, Brooks 7-26, Minshew 3-11, Sinnett 2-3.

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, White 10-20-0-98, Streveler 6-9-0-62, Z.Wilson 3-5-1-23. Philadelphia, Minshew 8-12-0-81, Sinnett 9-17-0-81, Hurts 6-6-0-80.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Conklin 3-23, Cager 2-40, Mims 2-25, G.Wilson 2-25, Jackson 2-8, Ruckert 2-3, Smith 1-20, R.Davis 1-14, Moore 1-9, Carter 1-7, Wesco 1-7, Yeboah 1-2. Philadelphia, Huntley 4-39, Togiai 4-29, Reagor 3-26, Pascal 2-41, Watkins 2-32, Sanders 2-20, Goedert 1-22, Cain 1-14, Rodgers 1-6, Stoll 1-6, Lenoir 1-5, Brooks 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Top Stories