On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Jets 31, N.Y. Giants 27

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 4:17 pm
1 min read
      

N.Y. Giants
0
10
7
10

27

N.Y. Jets
3
14
0
14

31

First Quarter

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we...

READ MORE

N.Y. Giants 0 10 7 10 27
N.Y. Jets 3 14 0 14 31

First Quarter

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 49, 2:39.

Second Quarter

NYG_FG Santoso 36, 13:47.

NYG_Calitro 35 interception return (Santoso kick), 12:18.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

NYJ_Berrios 21 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), 7:44.

NYJ_J.Smith 19 pass from White (Zuerlein kick), :26.

Third Quarter

NYG_Corbin 1 run (Santoso kick), 9:16.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Allen 18 pass from Webb (Santoso kick), 14:55.

NYJ_Mims 29 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), 7:19.

NYG_FG Santoso 49, 2:02.

NYJ_C.Jackson 5 pass from Streveler (Zuerlein kick), :22.

A_64,763.

___

        Read more: Sports News

NYG NYJ
First downs 19 26
Total Net Yards 307 431
Rushes-yards 21-86 25-89
Passing 221 342
Punt Returns 0-0 2-34
Kickoff Returns 2-47 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-35 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 32-42-1 30-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 0-0
Punts 5-55.6 3-44.667
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-45 3-27
Time of Possession 30:23 29:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Corbin 6-23, Taylor 1-13, Webb 4-13, W.Robinson 1-11, Brightwell 2-11, Platzgummer 2-8, A.Williams 2-6, Breida 3-1. N.Y. Jets, Knight 4-31, T.Johnson 7-15, Coleman 3-14, Bre.Hall 5-13, Carter 4-10, Streveler 1-7, Perine 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Webb 30-38-0-202, Taylor 2-4-1-29. N.Y. Jets, White 13-17-0-170, Streveler 10-13-0-96, Flacco 7-12-1-76.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Bachman 6-27, Corbin 5-33, Allen 4-40, Bellinger 3-37, James 3-14, Toivonen 2-29, Moore 2-13, Platzgummer 1-15, Doss 1-9, Brightwell 1-4, Hudson 1-4, W.Robinson 1-4, Myarick 1-1, Sills 1-1. N.Y. Jets, Mims 7-102, Smith 3-41, Ruckert 3-17, Berrios 2-36, Conklin 2-27, Cager 2-24, Charles 2-18, Jackson 2-11, Yeboah 1-13, G.Wilson 1-12, Carter 1-10, C.Davis 1-9, Moore 1-9, Wesco 1-7, Uzomah 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News