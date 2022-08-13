N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sosa pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maton 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stubbs lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|00x
|—
|1
E_Realmuto (9). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 3. SB_Sosa 2 (5), Realmuto (14).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola L,8-9
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|deGrom W,2-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Lugo H,14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Díaz S,27-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:24. A_43,857 (41,922).
