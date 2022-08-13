N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 2 14 Stott ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .219 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .249 1-Sosa pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .256 Hall dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .200 Maton 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .462 Vierling lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .225 a-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Stubbs lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 1 4 1 1 8 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Marte rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .281 Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Naquin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281 McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .307 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224

Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 3 1 New York 100 000 00x_1 4 0

a-flied out for Vierling in the 8th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

E_Realmuto (9). LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 3. RBIs_Alonso (97). SB_Sosa 2 (5), Realmuto (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos 2); New York 1 (Nimmo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP_Nido.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Stott, Maton).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 8-9 8 4 1 1 1 8 96 3.07

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 0 10 76 1.62 Lugo, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.43 May, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.57 Díaz, S, 27-30 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 1.33

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:24. A_43,857 (41,922).

