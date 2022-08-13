N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
0
3
0
2
14
Stott ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.219
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|New York
|100
|000
|00x_1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Vierling in the 8th.
1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.
E_Realmuto (9). LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 3. RBIs_Alonso (97). SB_Sosa 2 (5), Realmuto (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos 2); New York 1 (Nimmo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; New York 1 for 3.
GIDP_Nido.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Stott, Maton).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 8-9
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|96
|3.07
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 2-0
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|76
|1.62
|Lugo, H, 14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.43
|May, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.57
|Díaz, S, 27-30
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|1.33
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:24. A_43,857 (41,922).
