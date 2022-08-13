On Air: Encounter
N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 9:51 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
30
0
3
0
2
14

Stott ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.219

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 1 4 1 1 8
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Marte rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .292
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .281
Vogelbach dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Naquin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Guillorme 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281
McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .307
Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 3 1
New York 100 000 00x_1 4 0

a-flied out for Vierling in the 8th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

E_Realmuto (9). LOB_Philadelphia 5, New York 3. RBIs_Alonso (97). SB_Sosa 2 (5), Realmuto (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos 2); New York 1 (Nimmo). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP_Nido.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins, Stott, Maton).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 8-9 8 4 1 1 1 8 96 3.07
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, W, 2-0 6 2 0 0 0 10 76 1.62
Lugo, H, 14 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.43
May, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.57
Díaz, S, 27-30 1 0 0 0 2 1 25 1.33

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Ben May; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:24. A_43,857 (41,922).

