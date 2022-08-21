N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

New York
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|9
|
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Marte rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Stubbs pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|2
|3
|6
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Naquin pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ruf ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Maton 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Canha lf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|Vierling lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baty 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Segura ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sánchez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|021
|100
|303
|—
|10
|Philadelphia
|400
|300
|011
|—
|9
E_Bohm (11), Zimmer (1). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 11, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Vogelbach (17), McNeil 2 (33), Marte (23), Realmuto (19). HR_Canha 2 (10), Nimmo (11), Bohm 2 (10), Segura (8). SB_Stott (7), Marte (17). SF_Maton (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Butto
|4
|
|9
|7
|7
|2
|5
|Fisher
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|May W,2-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz S,28-31
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Bellatti
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brogdon BS,1-2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Robertson L,3-1 BS,17-23
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Cyr
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_4:26. A_35,801 (42,792).
